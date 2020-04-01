After months of organizing a brand new prospect cattle show that had already attracted exhibitors from across the country, the Aggieville Showdown is a “no show” in Manhattan, Kansas April 18.
As Americans experience unchartered territory, with critical social distancing requested to ease the impact of COVID-19 across the nation, the first Aggieville Showdown was canceled almost as quickly as it was announced.
Now the job becomes unraveling all the work that went into planning. The hardest part is communicating with all of the exhibitors from near and far, said Chrisitan Calliham, founder and livestock coordinator at the Aggieville Showdown.
“It’s now that I fully realized that I was going to have a big turnout,” he said.
In addition to the exhibitors, the livestock competitions and cash prizes, there were the musicians coming in from Colorado who had to be called and called off.
“It was definitely disappointing, but it was out of our control,” Calliham said.
The show’s spectacle event was to feature prize-winning market beef and breeding heifers parading down Aggieville’s Moro Street adjacent to Kansas State University. Calliham aims to stay positive and look forward to next year.
“My board, my friends and I have ideas to get Aggieville even more involved then,” he said.
Some have suggested putting on a virtual show, but Calliham said that would be tough to make happen.
“You really need to see the animals in person. With the social distancing now, even if we made it just for the exhibitors, with the number of exhibitors, that’s just too many,” he said.
The event had attracted the enthusiasm of a 12 year old in Bruce, South Dakota. Wyat James and his family were planning to make the trip to Kansas to experience the cattle drive and see Kansas State University. Wyat’s aunt who lives in Kansas told him about the event.
He said he was disappointed about the cancellation, but understood the precautions around coronavirus. Meanwhile, he’s busy each day working with his Black Angus heifer Sweet Tart.
He’ll continue to prepare for jackpot shows, as long as they’re still on for this summer. Jackpot shows pay out for top placers, and the points add up through the year for additional prizes.
“When there’s an open weekend, you could be showing cattle every weekend in the summer,” Wyat’s mom Darci Ford said. “We put a lot of time into this.”
Wyat’s favorite part of the competition is showmanship.
“That’s because they judge how you and your animal work together,” he said.
He spends a lot of time with Sweet Tart. In summer, he gets up to feed and wash her and keeps a fan on her to keep her cool during warm months.
And he still keeps his long-term goal in mind.
“It’s to be in the Top 15 at the National Angus Show, because my great-great-uncle Dean Hurlbut started it,” Wyatt said. “It’s pretty awesome to have him come when I compete every year at the National Angus show.”
For now, like many students, Wyat is e-schooling at home with a laptop and assignments, handling two to three hours of homework each day.
“We’re used to running to basketball every night. Now we’re home every night, so it’s a little bit different,” Darci said.
Even after the Kansas cattle show was canceled, the 12 year old was quick to adjust. He keeps up with his chores and ranch routine.
“I’ll still do the same things each day,” he said.
