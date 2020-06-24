Many businesses and organizations are now beginning to reopen after several weeks of modified operations or closures. A recent article – https://agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2020/05/01/returning-to-work-post-covid-19/ – highlighted several items that both employees and managers should consider when returning to work.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Follow the policies and procedures of your employer related to illness, cleaning and disinfecting, work meetings, and travel. Continue to follow guidelines from state and local authorities for using face coverings in public spaces.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in your work area, including keyboards, phones, handrails and doorknobs.
- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Inform your supervisor if you have a sick family member at home with COVID-19.
- Avoid using other employees’ phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment, when possible. If necessary, clean and disinfect them before and after use.
- Know what to expect of yourself. You may experience a variety of emotions after returning to work, which is normal. Talking about your feelings with someone you trust is a healthy way to process this evolving situation.
- Continue to take care of yourself. Eat well, get plenty of rest and exercise, spend time with those closest to you.
- Take care of your children and your family. Parents could be concerned about their children’s well-being when they must return to work. Make sure your children know proper hygiene practices and let them talk about what is going on to help reassure them.
- Seek help if you need to. If your feelings are too much to bear, seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Mental health problems — in general and in response to a major event such as the pandemic — are real, diagnosable and treatable.
- Know your rights and the COVID-19-related guidance that has been given for your specific industry by visiting the CDC website and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website.