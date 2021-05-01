Meyrings keep busy with spring preparations while calving continues

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind of springtime activities at Meyring Cattle Co. Still on the tail-end of calving season, we have also started field work, servicing irrigation pivots and shipping fat cattle. In addition, our lives are always busy with the youth activities. Which these past two weeks consisted of a 4-H meeting, two livestock judging contests, two high school rodeos, two track meets and prom.
We are down to just about 20 left to calve. We were able to get in the field to VT and start preparing for corn planting. Irrigation pivots got greased, oiled, tires checked, and any other repairs that need to be done. We got some calves worked and some of the pairs turned out on rye. Cows grazing on a green field is always a welcome sight. We shipped out one load of fats last week and sorted some more for this week. Four loads wend out Monday.
Our kids have had success at the livestock judging contest with all three making the top 10 at one or more of the contests. We had beautiful weather in McCook, Nebraska to kick off the first Nebraska High School Rodeo of the spring season. Our daughter is working on fixing a few issues she had with a couple of horses last fall. That progress seems to be going well.
Track meets and prom have also been successful and seem to be important and fun spring-time activities for our high school youth. So thankful that these activities are taking place in our area for 2021.
One out of the ordinary activity of the past week was burning a small piece of property that we purchased last fall. The land had been in the CRP program for many years and then just set idle for many more. When we acquired the property, it had a variety of noxious weeds present. We were able to get a burn permit and the weather cooperated to get this project done.
After about an inch of moisture, a few days later we had a day where the wind did not blow in western Nebraska. After discing the edges of the field to make a fire line, we were able to burn small portions of the weedy growth and safely get this job done. The field can now be prepared for planting.
We’ve got a graduation coming up in two weeks with our oldest son at this important milestone of life. We will fit in a celebration among the other ranching, feeding and farming spring-time activities. So, before we can celebrate, we have a list of activities for the coming two weeks. We will spay heifers at the end of the week and get them to grass.
In our area people are getting their beets planted. Our neighbor finished planting his beets this past week. It is prime time to start putting corn in the ground now and we plan to plant corn next week. We will also need to get around fence in the coming days, ship some more fats, get some more field work done and prepare heifers for breeding the later part of May.
We continue to pray for more moisture. If we could put in our order, we would ask for an inch of rain the day before graduation, so we don’t suffer the guilt of not being in the field while we are celebrating our eldest’s achievements. Unfortunately, we know it does not work that way and we will continue to count our blessings however the good Lord sees fit!