Nance County is Nebraska’s newest Livestock Friendly County, the 50th county in the state to apply for, meet the requirements and receive the Livestock Friendly designation.
Gov. Pete Ricketts presented the county’s board of supervisors with a certificate Sept. 18 in Fullerton.
“By requesting and receiving Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County designation, the people of Nance County are encouraging livestock growth, showing their support for Nebraska ag, and expanding local career opportunities in agriculture,” Ricketts said, congratulating the county.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent census of agriculture, Nance County had more than $155 million in agriculture receipts in 2017. Livestock sales accounted for $80 million, or 52% of the total value, with cattle, calves and hogs as the major livestock in the county. Crop production accounted for $75 million, or 48% of the total value. Major crops raised in Nance County include corn and soybeans.
“Nance County is home to around 375 farms and many other businesses with direct ties to agriculture,” Nebraska Department of Agriculture director Steve Wellman said. “With the LFC designation, the people of Nance County are showing everyone that they are open for agri-business.”
The Livestock Friendly County program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2003 to recognize counties that support the livestock industry and new livestock developments. A county wishing to ap-ply for the LFC designation must hold a public hearing, and the county board must pass a resolution to apply for the designation.
More than half of the counties in Nebraska have been designated Livestock Friendly. The complete list is on NDA’s website at: nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/livestock_friendly. Additional information about the program is available on the website or by calling 402-471-4876.