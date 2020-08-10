The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic is excited to host its first annual Pop-Up Beef Event on Saturday, Aug. 22 in Kearney, Nebraska.
This one-day event will be packed full of fun events for cattlemen of all ages. The schedule includes a junior show, open feeder calf jackpot, and breeder displays. There is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.
Exhibitors will be showing out of their trailers and the shows will take place under a large outdoor tent. Commercial trade show vendors, food trucks, and show supply trailers will all be onsite to give this one-day show a fair-like feel.
The idea behind this Pop-Up Beef Event was to provide an opportunity for Classic youth buyers to exhibit their purchases, but it quickly grew from there. NCC hopes to make this event an annual affair that will take place the week before State Fair and pop-up at different county fairgrounds across Nebraska.
With many cattle shows and industry events being canceled over the past few months, the Classic is excited to provide an opportunity for cattlemen all across the United States to get out and exhibit their livestock. Promoting the beef industry and providing educational opportunities to young cattlemen has been a longtime goal of the NCC.
The Classic Scholarship Program will also be a part of the Pop-Up Show. Typically juniors involved in this program are invited to go on an industry tour and enjoy a day filled with educational programs. Instead, this year’s scholarship participants will be able to enjoy a steak supper and listen to speakers from across the industry on Friday, August 21.
The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic has grown into a much larger event than it originally started years ago. In 2021, the Classic will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on Feb. 13-21 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.