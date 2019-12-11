LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers who may be interested in expanding or diversifying their operations are invited to the two-day Nebraska Cattle Confinement Symposium scheduled for Monday and Tuesday Dec. 16-17 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
The event will run from 1-7 p.m. Monday and from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $55 each at cattleconfinement.com.
The symposium is sponsored by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN), Nebraska Cattlemen, Central Confinement Service of Columbus, Neb., and Accu-Steel, Inc. of Audobon, Iowa.
Topics to be discussed by producer and supplier experts include facility design and ventilation considerations; financing a new facility; trends in cattle markets; confinements and vet protocols; and managing nutrition in confinement operations. In addition, two sessions will provide virtual barn tours and producer panel discussions. The symposium concludes Dec. 17 with the Cattlemen’s Lunch. For agenda details, go to cattleconfinement.com.
“The purpose of this symposium is to provide farmers with key information and insight they need to decide whether to add a cattle confinement component to their operation,” said Will Keech, AFAN director of livestock development.
About AFAN
The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) is a non-profit organization formed by groups such as the Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Poultry Industries, and the Nebraska Soybean Association. With the support of others, AFAN works with individual producers and communities across Nebraska to encourage the development of environmentally responsible and economically viable livestock production in the state.