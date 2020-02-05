Nebraska Cattlemen mentoring advocates for beef industry

The newest group of young leaders in the Nebraska beef industry have been selected for the prestigious Young Cattlemen’s Conference.
The Nebraska Cattlemen Association recently announced the 2020 class of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference, a two-year leadership program designed to expose its participants to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools.
According to the association, the 10 class members will get training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.
The Class of 2020 includes: Amanda Becker, Beaver City; Hannah Greenwell, Bassett; Natalie C. Kovarik, Ord; Thad Robertson, Omaha; Erica Schluntz, Naponee; Brandon Sorensen, Lexington; Tony Thelen, Randolph; Allissa Troyer, West Point; Justin Sindelar, Wisner; and Mallorie Wilken, Wahoo.
Council members are nominated for membership either by an organization or individual affiliated with the Nebraska Cattlemen. They must be current association members between the ages of 25-50.
They will learn more about current industry issues. They will also share their beef stories on social media.
During their second year, they will learn more about the association and spend time at the Nebraska Legislature. Participants are required to contribute to several activities after completing the two-year program, said Bonita Lederer, the group’s coordinator.
The freshmen
Class of 2020 council member Allissa Troyer is looking forward to learning all she can of the legislative process. She was nominated by Bradley Christensen, a member of the Platte Valley Cattlemen and a senior vice-president at Pinnacle Bank.
Troyer is in charge of business development for Nutrient Advisors in West Point. Prior to that, she worked at her family’s Angus cow-calf operation in southeast Nebraska.
“I’m hoping to learn more about making policy,” Troyer said. “I also want to learn as much as I can about how the NCA benefits beef producers.”
Fellow 2020 member Amanda Becker is also looking forward to learning. Becker is a third-generation Red Angus cattle producer. She was nominated by the Furnas County beef extension specialist.
“I want to learn as much as I can about everything the council offers,” Becker said. “My goal is to bring that knowledge back to Furnas County to share with the livestock association here.”
Dane Miller, 26, is looking forward to his second year of the program. Miller is a producer from Wisner, Nebraska, and was nominated by a council alumnus. He said his primary goal when joining YCC was to get more involved and meet people.
“I love the cattle industry; I always have,” he said. “I have a great class filled with incredible young people who love the industry and share the same passions as I do. It’s great to see.”
The sophomores
Among the returning council members joining Miller for their second year will be Grant Potadle of Herman, Quentin Dailey of Lexington and Misty Stauffer of Ashland.
Potadle, 26, was nominated by Mark Blackford, with whom he served on the Burt County Cattlemen board of directors. Potadle came to the Young Cattlemen to network with Nebraska Cattlemen members and other industry professionals and to acquire the tools to become a better advocate for agriculture.
Dailey, 33, was nominated by the Dawson County Cattlemen Affiliate. He shares Troyer’s desire to learn more about the Nebraska Cattlemen organization and what they are doing for producers.
“I’ve been heavily involved in my local affiliate,” Dailey said. “I would like to get more involved on the state level and felt that this is a good way to accomplish that.”
Stauffer and her husband, Kenny, have left their ranch life in western Nebraska. They moved east after Kenny started working for Neogen Corp in Lincoln. Stauffer said it was a complete change of lifestyle after living on a ranch for 17 years. She became involved with YCC to learn to be a voice for those in the cattle business.
“I needed to find out where I could serve the beef industry and still continue to make a difference even though I wasn’t on the ranch anymore,” she said. “Being in YCC is helping me find my fit and where I’ll be most beneficial.”
The tours
During their first year, participants toured some Cargill facilities in Nebraska and Sysco Lincoln as well as other cattle-related businesses. Among the facilities visited were: Cargill Beef Processing plant in Schuyler; Cargill Cooked Meats plant in Columbus; Cargill Value Added Meats in Nebraska City.
“In January, we were fortunate enough to tour multiple Cargill facilities,” Miller said. “They are doing some really interesting things such as making hot dogs, pizza toppings and deli meats.”
Dailey said he has had the opportunity to tour several meat processing facilities, and he is always very impressed and enjoy his visits.
“What impresses me the most would be the amount of safety and quality control measures that are taken during the process to insure a very safe product for consumers,” he said.
Stauffer said she has always enjoyed the packing house tours she has been on. She said it’s a great experience to visit with the plant employees and see the pride on that end of the business.
“Being a beef producer, sometimes it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking as much pride in the animal that you raised, but it really does follow the chain from farm to table,” Stauffer said. “Every single person along the path to the ‘table’ is striving to have the very best and safest product for our consumers.”
Sysco Foods in Lincoln was another tour experience.
“We toured the distribution center and then met with their executive chefs and taste-tested various cuts of beef,” he said. “We discussed the importance of quality standards in the high-quality beef we, as Nebraskans, produce.”
Sysco’s team of executive chefs couldn’t say enough great things about Nebraska beef, Miller said. Nebraska beef producers take great pride in what they do and work diligently to ensure that the product they raise meets very high standards, he said.
“It was great to hear how much they value the work cattle producers do to supply them with premium meat,” Miller said.
Dailey said his favorite facility tour was the Cargill Value Added Meats plant in Nebraska City. He said he has never been in a facility such as that.
“What impressed me most was the sheer number of products that are made here that we see in stores every day,” Dailey said. “From pre-packaged pot roast, summer sausages and corned beef, to cured hams and lunch meats.”
The group also toured the Farm Credit Services of America offices. FCSA is the primary sponsor of the YCC program.
“We spent some time learning about their lending and financing roles within the industry,” Potadle said.
Capitol insights
The class also had a chance to visit the Nebraska Cattlemen offices in downtown Lincoln and went to the capital building to hear about legislation addressing different problems affecting agriculture and the beef industry.
“It was nice to get the opportunity to speak with some of those people and get some insight into the things they are doing every day and what they are fighting for,” Miller said. “There are always challenges for the cattleman of Nebraska and it’s just nice to know that someone has your back and fights for the cattleman of this great state.”
Potadle agreed. He said his favorite experience was the time spent at the capital. He said he found it interesting to listen to senators discuss their agendas and NCA lobbyist talk about the ins and outs of their jobs.
“I found it insightful as they spoke about the different bills they had taken stances for or against and how they were planning to leverage them,” Potadle said. “As well as their thoughts on the personalities in the legislature and the challenges of compromise with senators from urban districts.”
He learned that making policy of any kind can be tedious and slow. The legislature is a large entity with wide-ranging personal motives in play. It takes a large percentage of people on board to get something moved through, he said.
“Things get done most efficiently with compromise,” Potadle said. “That is something that can apply to anything: Political or professional.”
Dailey said that visiting with the legislators helped him gain a greater understanding and appreciation of the challenges that the beef industry is facing.
“We always hear about the negative and rarely about the positive things being done,” he said. “Now, I feel more comfortable in getting in contact with my local senator about my concerns.”
After her visit to the state capital, Stauffer said she feels that for the most part they are all on the same page with producers and that they are “trying to work for us, not against us.”
Speaking up
A key element of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference training revolves around professional communication. Effective communication augments innovation, conflict resolution and overcoming obstacles.
“Any association will have challenges and differing opinions,” Miller said. “It’s important to remember that an association is made up of many individuals with the same interests or business. So, one must not forget everyone is on the same team.”
Getting to meet people at varying tiers within the beef industry helped Potadle, as well. He said one of the biggest realizations he had about people in leadership positions within the cattle industry was that they were, for the most part, similar to himself.
“They have similar upbringings, they have similar moral compasses and they have similar goals and aspirations for advocating for the beef industry,” Potadle said. “They are like-minded people. It is much easier to see yourself in their shoes someday and, once you do, you gain confidence in your ability to communicate effectively with them.”
According to Dailey, advocacy for the cattle industry is very important and often overlooked or not taken seriously enough. He feels that there is a large majority of consumers that simply do not know what cattlemen do. He believes producers should share their stories with consumers.
“In this day and age, with all the negative publicity directed toward our industry, we need to communicate more effectively,” Dailey said. “We put in long hours, blood, sweat and tears into raising a quality product. If we tell our story, we may be able educate those that have negative opinions of what we do.”
That is exactly why Stauffer got involved in the Young Cattlemen’s Conference. She believes it is imperative to have professionals communicating about all levels of the beef industry.
“Ranchers do not have the time to constantly be out sharing their story; however, that is an important piece of our jobs,” she said. “There needs to be people who understand the industry and advocate on a regular basis.”
She said someone sharing the cattle producers’ story and spreading the word about what they really do allows them to do their jobs on the ranch without fear.
“There is still a long way to go at bridging that gap,” Stauffer said. “YCC is helping groom the people who can bridge that gap.”
Cattle producers need a louder voice, Dailey said. The only way to accomplish that would be to get out and get involved in what is happening, he said.
Teamwork
“The easiest way to start getting involved and voicing your concerns is to get connect with a local affiliate.” Dailey said. “There is a great network of producers and professionals out there to learn from.”
The farm-to-table process in the U.S. is the safest in the world, Stauffer said. Finding a way to explain that to consumers can no longer go undone, she said.
“Even in the Beef State, we still have people who do not understand,” Stauffer said. “Organizations such as YCC and Nebraska Cattlemen can assist in finding your passions and where you can be of help. This is important, as the need for consumer education grows.”
Learning everything you can from industry influencers is the best way to become an effective advocate, Potadle stated. Whether it is being involved with your local affiliate, a committee member of the Nebraska Cattlemen or even a state senator, you have to act on your desire to advocate and protect the livelihood and lifestyle of the beef industry if you want to make a difference, he said.
“Believe in yourself as an advocate of agriculture,” Potadle said. “Learn how to lead by example. At the end of the day, it’s the people who show up that really accomplish change.”
The last couple of years have been challenging for the cattleman of Nebraska, Miller said.
“However, thanks to great efforts by a great state association, we go on and look forward to a bright future in an industry we all love,” he said.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.