Nebraska Cattlemen will have its convention and trade show Dec. 2-4 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
The board of directors meets Wednesday morning, and committee meetings begin that afternoon, continuing through much of Thursday. A welcome reception is Wednesday evening, and the trade show runs all of Thursday. The annual banquet is Thursday evening.
Friday morning concludes the event with market talks in the morning and a morning business meeting.
For those looking to learn new things, Cattlemen’s College will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buffalo County Extension Building. The day includes talks on nutrition, estrus synchronization and forage, plus a panel discussion on using carcass data for genetic selection.
Early registration closes Nov. 24. The cost is $200 for the entire event except for Cattlemen’s College. One day registration is $35, the annual banquet costs $50, and Cattlemen’s College is $25. Register online at nebraskacattlemen.org or call 402-475-2333.
The schedule follows:
Tuesday Dec. 1
9 a.m. – Cattlemen’s College check-in
9:30 a.m. – Nutritional management during breeding and calving season; managing post-partum interval; body condition scoring with Travis Mulliniks, Ph.D., range cow production specialist at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln
11 a.m. – Break
11:15 a.m. – Long-term benefits and economics of estrus synchronization, following protocols, mistake recovery, troubleshooting and available tools with Kacie McCarthy, Ph.D., UNL beef cow specialist
Noon – Lunch
1 p.m. – Getting the most out of early spring forage; selection and management of winter hardy small cereals for silage with Mary Drewnoski, Ph.D., UNL beef systems specialist
Dry lot talk with Bob Cushman, Ph.D., research physiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service
2 p.m. – Panel: Using carcass data to make genetic selection decisions
Wednesday Dec. 2
8 a.m. to noon – Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors meeting
1-3 p.m. – Member Services Committee meeting
3-5 p.m. – Cow Calf Council meeting
3-5 p.m. – Farmer Stockman Council meeting
3-5 p.m. – Feedlot Council meeting
3-5 p.m. – Seedstock Council meeting
4-5 p.m. – Allied Industry Council meeting
5 p.m. – Welcome reception at the trade show
Thursday Dec. 3
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Trade show open
7-9:30 a.m. – Morning refreshments in tradeshow
8-10 a.m. – Animal Health and Nutrition Committee meeting
8-10 a.m. – Natural Resources and Environment Committee meeting
10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Education and Research Committee meeting
10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Marketing and Commerce Committee meeting
12:30-2 p.m. – Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation lunch
Noon to 2 p.m. – Trade show lunch
2-4 p.m. – Brand and Property Rights Committee meeting
2-4 p.m. – Taxation Committee meeting
2-4 p.m. – Nebraska Cattlewomen’s Consumer Promotion and Education Committee meeting
6:30- 10 p.m. – Banquet, tickets required
Friday, Dec. 4
7:30 a.m. – Nebraska Cattlemen market outlook breakfast
8-9 a.m.– Nebraska Cattlemen market outlook
9 a.m. to noon – Business meeting
12:30-3 p.m. – Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors meeting and lunch