Nebraska Environmental Trust announces new executive director

Karl Elmshaeuser will be the Nebraska Environmental Trust’s new Executive Director starting Dec. 20.
He was selected in a unanimous vote of the board Dec. 2. He said in a news release that it’s an honor.
“I look forward to utilizing my management and leadership experience to oversee the Nebraska Environmental Trust, with a strong passion to conserve and enhance the natural environments of Nebraska,” he said. “My extensive experience in grant management will enable me to make invaluable contributions to the citizens and natural environment of Nebraska.”
Elmshaeuser has served as the USDA Rural Development State Director and prior to that as the executive director for the West Central Nebraska Development District (WCNDD). While he was the Executive Director as WCNDD they received two national awards for community innovation programs.
He served two terms on the Nebraska Rural Development Commission. He has also served on the Nebraska Regional Official Council and the National Association of Development board of directors.
Elmshaeuser has a Bachelor’s Degree in management from the University of Nebraska and served for six years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Karl brings valuable experience in local, state, and federal programs. Through his work from Ogallala to Lincoln, Karl has demonstrated his ability to build relationships with people and organizations to get the job done,” Environmental Trust board chairman Josh Andersen said.
Following a board approved public process, the NET Executive Committee held a nationwide search, reviewing 61 applicants. Six applicants were selected for interviews and three finalists advanced to second round interviews.
“The trust has made an outstanding hire with Karl. He brings a wealth of experience from his time at USDA and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,” said Sherry Vinton, former District 3 board member. “His vision and work with conservation and agriculture stakeholders will help move the Trust forward.”