Market power a top concern, survey finds
The amount of market power meat packers hold needs to be addressed. That was the top priority in a survey of Nebraska Farm Bureau members as a special task force shaped the organization’s policy and recommendations on cattle markets.
“With only four major packing companies and the extreme price spread between fed cattle and beef cutout that occurred following the COVID-19 outbreak, the growing concern is understandable and palpable,” the report said.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau released the 36-page report from its Cattle Markets Task Force on its website Monday, Sept. 21.
It makes various recommendations on six topics, including fed cattle markets, the Livestock Market Reporting Act, small and medium-sized packing facilities, beef packer market power, risk management and value-added programs, and mandatory country of origin labeling.
They range from providing more investigative and enforcement tools in the Packers and Stockyards Act to providing more flexibility when it comes to inspecting small and medium-sized packing facilities. The group urges the U.S. Department of Agriculture to collect data on foreign ownership in the packing industry and supports policy that assures no further consolidation of packing companies. It also recommended American Farm Bureau create a margin protection insurance program like the one it has for the dairy industry.
“Nebraska’s cattle industry is the largest segment of Nebraska agriculture and it’s critical to the economic well-being of our state,” Nebraska Farm Bureau president Steve Nelson said in a news release. “Listening to the concerns of our cattle producers regarding the challenges in the beef industry, we felt it was vital that we put together a group to do a deep dive on the issues surrounding cattle markets and develop a resource to aid our members in developing our organizational policy.”
Over the course of five months, the task force met online and in person with agriculture economists, cattle organizations, auction barn owners, feedlot managers, restaurant owners and consultants in order to gain a better understanding of the entire beef supply chain. They developed recommendations that were put before members as part of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s policy development process.
Delegates will discuss the recommendations during Nebraska Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in December and then at the American Farm Bureau annual meeting in January. Official organizational policies will be determined there.
Task force members included chairman Marty Stewart from Dixon County and State Legislative Policy Committee Representative Bill Lechtenberg of Boyd County. Other members were Casey Schuhmacher (Dawes County), Jan Frenzen (Nance), Joan Ruskamp (Colfax), K.C. Rieken (Nance), Kathy Hirschman (Howard), Lana Bushhousen (Merrick), Matt Jedlicka (Colfax), Sherry Vinton (Arthur), Steve Stroup (Dundy), Todd Schroeder (Cuming), and Wayne Eatinger (Cherry).
The group recommended the task force become a permanent entity of Nebraska Farm Bureau to monitor cattle industry happenings. It’s an area that deserves special attention, they said.
“The cattle markets in the U.S. have been described as the most complex set of markets in the world,” they said.