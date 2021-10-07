Nebraska Pork Producers elect new directors

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) elected four new board members.
Aaron Doerr of Creighton, Hunter Thomas of Broken Bow, and Walter Traudt of Clay Center will serve as directors, and Allison Zabel of LaVista will assume the duties of first alternate director.
The Nebraska Board of Directors is comprised of individuals dedicated to the success of the pork industry. Directors are elected for two-year terms and can serve up to three consecutive terms.
“I am extremely honored to welcome our new board members,” said Shana Beattie, president of the association. “Each one of them provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to their expertise and guidance.”
Aaron Doerr is partners with his parents Gary and Liz Doerr on a 250-sow farrow to finish operation near Creighton. In 2020, Doerr served as a Pork Forum delegate for the National Pork Producers Council.
“I think it's important to be involved and do what's best for the future of the industry and my own farm’s future,” he said.
Hunter Thomas is a fourth-generation pig producer and vice president of his family business, Thomas Livestock, located in Broken Bow. He worked part time within the company since 2011 and has been full time since he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an agri-business degree and ag-economics minor in May 2018. He has worked in all parts of the business, including breeding, farrowing, nursery, finish, feed mill, maintenance and office work.
Outside of work he enjoys spending time with friends and family, hunting, golfing and going to the lake. Thomas is very involved with his community, serving on several governing boards, and will participate in the House of Delegates for the U.S. SHIP Program.
Walter Traudt has a farming and hog production operation in the Clay Center area. Traudt farms 1,100 acres of corn and soybeans, and in 2015 he added a 4,000 head hog finishing barn.
“I have learned a lot about the production of hogs and row crop farming over the last several years, and now I would be honored to be given the opportunity to learn about the policies and programs that would help me be a better livestock producer and farmer,” said Traudt.
Allison Zabel lives with her rescue dog, Cuda. She is a customer service specialist at PIC. Her 10 years in the industry started when she was a student at Iowa State University. She likes to spend her free time playing slow-pitch and at Husker and Cyclone tailgates in the fall. Allison’s favorite pork dish is smoked pork belly burnt ends.
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is a grassroot, incorporated, nonprofit organization established in 1961. NPPA was developed to promote the pork industry through the enhancement of consumer demand, producer education and research. For more information, visit NPPA’s website at www.NEpork.org.