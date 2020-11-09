With the National Western Stock Show in Denver canceled for 2021, the Nebraskan Livestock Show was created to fill the void. Show organizers are inviting cattlemen to Grand Island for the 16-day event. The show is set for Jan. 9-24 on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds.
Cattlemen can to exhibit, promote, market and sell their livestock at this alternative event in 2021. With 17 different beef breed events already on the schedule, including open shows, junior breeding shows, pen shows, prospect shows and breed sales, organizers are expecting a large turn-out. The event will also host a large herd bull display, trade show and 4-H and collegiate judging contests.
The entry deadlines is Dec. 5.
“Folks who typically attend the National Western Stock Show will not be disappointed with what Grand Island has to offer,” said Van Neidig, coordinator for the show hosted by the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority.
The NebraskaN Livestock Show is exclusively recognized and endorsed by the National Western Stock Show as a one-year-only event during the absence of the 2021 show in Denver, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Our success will be directly attributable to the efforts of businesses and professionals from Grand Island and our larger livestock community, as well as numerous volunteers who have been working tirelessly to organize a top-notch show,” Neidig said.
Visit www.theNebraskaN.org for more details, schedules and information.