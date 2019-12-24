Angus exhibitors led 23 entries at the 2019 Nebraska Junior Winter Angus Show Dec. 8 in Kearney, Nebraska.
SC Conversation 17 G17 won grand champion bred-and-owned bull. Rachel Smith, Osceola, Nebraska owns the March 2019 son of SAC Conversation.
The grand champion bred-and-owned female was KGM Georgina 8595, owned by Kyra Meyer of Blue Hill owns the February 2018 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153. She first claimed early junior champion. The reserve champion female was KR Miss 9047, a January 2019 daughter of PVF Insight 0129 owned by Louisa Scott of Gordon, Nebraska. She earlier won junior champion.
KLM Missie 9410 won grand champion owned female. Kasey Meyer of Blue Hill owns the May 2019 daughter of C&C Priority 1428B EXAR. She first claimed junior champion. The reserve champion was KR Lass 9016. Louisa Scott of Gordon owns the January 2019 daughter of 7/S Splash 415. She early won reserve junior champion.
The grand champion steer was JDPC JD 5G. Jace Prinz of Clarkson owns the March 2019 son of Colburn Primo 5153. The reserve champion was J Round Table 9158, a February 2019 son of S&R Roundtable J328, owned by TaraLee Hudson of Belvidere.
The overall showmen in their respective divisions were Wyatt Smith of Osceola, reserve junior champion; Kasey Meyer, junior champion; Nicole Nichols of Chambers, reserve intermediate champion; Kyra Meyer, intermediate champion; and TaraLee Hudson, senior champion.
Clinton Laflin, Russell, Kan., evaluated the entries before naming champions.