Optimum moisture for corn silage can range from 65 percent to 70 percent, depending on how it will be stored.

How much is silage worth? What about drought or hail damaged corn silage? Setting a fair price is not always easy.

With the basis right now in many areas in Nebraska, corn is floating just north of $3 per bushel.

One ton of corn silage that is priced standing in the field is valued at 7.65 times the price of corn, for silage is put up at 60-65% moisture. Right now that means about $23 per ton. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recommendation is to use the 7.65 factor, but a range of 7-8 is very typical.

What about chopping, hauling, filling or packing? The Nebraska Custom Rates Survey indicates $10 per ton for these services. What if you do your own packing, but someone chops and hauls the silage out of the field? Then the most common rate is $8 per ton of silage.

Adjusting price for drought or hail damaged corn silage can be more difficult. This silage will generally still have 85-95% of the energy value of normal silage. Specific numbers will depend on how extreme the hail or drought has been. Taking a starch analysis of the silage to base the price on starch or energy can accurately reflect the true value of silage. The dry matter starch content as a percentage divided by 0.70 will give a close idea of how much grain is in the silage.

To review: standing silage is 7.65 times the corn price per ton. Custom chopping hauling and packing will be around $10 per ton. Consider a starch analysis to price hail or drought damaged corn silage later.