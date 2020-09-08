How much is silage worth? What about drought or hail damaged corn silage? Setting a fair price is not always easy.
With the basis right now in many areas in Nebraska, corn is floating just north of $3 per bushel.
One ton of corn silage that is priced standing in the field is valued at 7.65 times the price of corn, for silage is put up at 60-65% moisture. Right now that means about $23 per ton. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recommendation is to use the 7.65 factor, but a range of 7-8 is very typical.
What about chopping, hauling, filling or packing? The Nebraska Custom Rates Survey indicates $10 per ton for these services. What if you do your own packing, but someone chops and hauls the silage out of the field? Then the most common rate is $8 per ton of silage.
Adjusting price for drought or hail damaged corn silage can be more difficult. This silage will generally still have 85-95% of the energy value of normal silage. Specific numbers will depend on how extreme the hail or drought has been. Taking a starch analysis of the silage to base the price on starch or energy can accurately reflect the true value of silage. The dry matter starch content as a percentage divided by 0.70 will give a close idea of how much grain is in the silage.
To review: standing silage is 7.65 times the corn price per ton. Custom chopping hauling and packing will be around $10 per ton. Consider a starch analysis to price hail or drought damaged corn silage later.