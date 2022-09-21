Dollars go further on SimAngus bulls at Powerline Genetics, where quality counts and value matters.
Powerline Genetics, based in Arapahoe, Nebraska, are no strangers to the industry. Five years ago, JD Anderson, who has sold bulls for over 40 years, bought the company back from ABS.
In 2018, Jeff Stagemeyer joined as partner. Bobbi Hartwig joined soon after as the sales and marketing manager and “jane-of-all-trades,” and the Powerline family was born.
“We’ve all spent our whole lives around cattle,” Hartwig said, with passion and dedication to producing quality bulls evident in her voice.
Since its inception, the Powerline family has made quality over quantity a priority when it comes to SimAngus seedstock.
It all begins with the end product in mind. They’ve spent the last several years digging into what customers are truly after, while providing them with a pleasant and simple approach to the bull buying process.
Powerline catalogs are grouped into specific EPD traits rather than a traditional EPD set.
Whether it’s the convenience traits of calving ease, birthweight and weaning weight, cow-maker traits like milk and stayability and all-purpose index (API), or terminal traits like terminal index (TI) and ribeye marbling, producers will find bulls that match their operation’s unique goals.
Powerline sources bulls from five core genetic multipliers, who are members of the American Simmental Association participating in the Total Herd Enrollment Program.
Hartwig pointed out that Powerline is more than just selling bulls. “There’s a lot more going on here, “she said.
They have a network to assist customers in bull delivery, sourcing replacements and bred females, pricing feeder cattle, as well as retained ownership opportunities with feed yards.
Powerline hosts three core bull sales in the spring, with two held in Arapahoe, NE and a High Altitude sale in Castle Dale, UT. Cattle come into the development yard in the fall, where they are processed and sorted into sale groups based on performance, genetics, and phenotype. The process ensures only the cream of the crop are offered, and sold in manageable groups so the customer isn’t overwhelmed when they arrive on sale day.
Bulls sold in the high altitude sale undergo a Pulmonary Arterial Pressure Measurement (PAP) testing to ensure they can withstand altitudes above 7,000 feet. We feel testing at this altitude differentiates our PAP tested bulls from others.
Every bull that passes through the sale ring is required to undergo a semen test prior to sale day.
While performance is key, each bull must be phenotypically correct and appealing as well.
The SimAngus cross gives producers the best of both worlds. Bulls possess fertility, performance and maternal characteristics of Simmental along with the superior carcass traits and longevity of Angus, with half bloods and percentage bulls maintaining popularity within the market.
“Those always seem to rise to the top,” Hartwig said. “The percentage bulls are a great compliment to any herd. The added heterosis provides a boost from calving to weaning and furthermore to harvest without changing the overall phenotype.”
She added that docility also matters and that any bull with a bad disposition doesn’t make the cut. In fact, Hartwig said she frequently gets comments about how quiet the bulls are.
In order to ensure quality and consistency, Powerline is constantly looking at ways to reform grow and improve, evaluating what works and what doesn’t work.
While the bulls are the stars of the show, the team behind Powerline is the heart and soul of the business, delving into the complexities and changing demands of the industry while also providing superior customer service.
It’s one reason Hartwig spends most of her days in the pens.
“I know (the bulls). I know what they are. I know where they came from,” she said.
Customers and owners know they can call her and get a first-hand answer since she’s in the pens day in and day out.
Hartwig said for producers who want to protect their bottom line without sacrificing quality and genetic improvement, they’ll find it at Powerline.
See how Powerline Genetics can improve your herd and boost your bottom line atwww.powerlinegenetics.com.