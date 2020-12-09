Producer Progress Reports: Fisher Ranch

Hershey, Nebraska
Hello everyone! I hope this report finds you all staying happy, healthy, and busy.
We finally got our pairs to their winter corn stalks. They moved pretty easily, and we didn’t have a lot of trouble getting them there. I rode the colt I’ve been working on in the barrels to move them, and he did a pretty good job. Once we got them all up there, we had to pair them up and he helped with that, too. Despite never doing that before, he did a great job and sorted very well. The process took quite a while, but he did his best to stay patient and eventually all the pairs got to where they were supposed to be.
Along with him, I’ve been working with my barrel horses again in my free time, which usually happens to be when it’s dark and pretty cold. Fortunately, we’ve developed our arena enough in the last few years that we have lights on both ends and I can ride well past sundown. It’s actually a lot of fun to practice when it’s like that, just me and my horses, and the cold keeps us both awake.
The practice has been paying off, and we’ve been to one barrel race since my last article. I rode my project horse, named Orion, and my sister’s horse, Mesa. Orion has been improving a lot, and beat his last time by nearly 7/10ths of a second. We didn’t place, but I’m really proud of the progress that he’s made. This weekend I plan on taking them both to the McCook barrel race, where hopefully we’ll be able to keep up the improvements.
In FFA news, myself and four other girls from my chapter entered an FFA-themed school spirit video in a contest sponsored by our booster club and won. It took an afternoon and several days of trying to navigate my phone’s video-editing app. It turned out really well, though, and if you’d like to see it, it’s posted on the Sutherland FFA Chapter Facebook page.
In the upcoming weeks, our chapter will be travelling to Curtis to compete in our LDE speaking events. Our parliamentary procedure teams will be taking an online test this Wednesday, then doing their demonstration next Thursday. Along with the parliamentary procedure competition, we also have students competing in extemporaneous speaking, natural resources, and several others. Everyone is really excited about these competitions in spite of the regulations we have to follow to keep them safe.
This week, I am planning to attend an Ag Ed Community Connections webinar. I’ve attended one already, and it was a great educational experience that taught myself and several other high school students some of the steps necessary to become a certified ag teacher in Nebraska, such as what colleges you need to go through and what classes you can take in high school. I’m extremely excited to see what this webinar holds.
Well, that’s about all I have for you this week. Thanks for reading, and stay safe, stay healthy, and stay busy until next time! — Mekenna Fisher
