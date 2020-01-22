Raising beef cattle is sustainable for today and tomorrow

The Golden Globe Awards made headlines by serving a meatless meal in an effort to shed light on climate change. But serving a small cut of beef may have done more to reduce climate change than the entrée of king oyster mushroom scallops on top of wild mushroom risotto that was served at the event.
Beef production is sustainable, proponents argue. For instance, raising cattle is a way to upcycle nutrients. Cattle turn grass and forage, corn and byproducts into high quality protein, B vitamins and micronutrients for people to eat.
“Cattle don’t spend their whole life in front of a feed bunk. Ninety percent of the feed cattle are consuming is not in direct competition with human food,” said Sara Place with Elanco Animal Health. She spoke at the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association’s Beef Industry Convention, in Willmar Dec. 13.
Place spends a lot of time talking about sustainability, and she offered information about cattle and beef production that producers can share with consumers.
Sustainable is an important word, she said, and people want to feel they are living sustainable lives, so a good place to start when talking with people about sustainability is with the definition.
Sustainability, she said, is the “idea of trying to balance environmental issues, economic issues and social issues all at once.” People have various priorities, Place said, but finding points in common can help beef producers talk with people who have other backgrounds and beliefs.
She saw an example of this recently when visiting with a director of dining for a large university system in the eastern U.S. Wanting to provide the best meat possible, they were sourcing Australian beef.
The Australians have done an excellent job of marketing their beef as superior, she conceded, but from a sustainability standpoint – purchasing U.S. or North American beef is better, she pointed out.
The U.S. is the largest producer of beef, and also raises cattle more sustainably than anywhere else in the world, she said. Eighty-two percent of what it takes to produce grain-finished beef is forage – mostly grazed forage on western range lands. Another 7% is byproducts such as distillers grains or cottonseed.
About 11% of the feed requirements for grain-finished cattle are actually grain – mostly corn, wheat or barley. Because U.S. farmers are efficient at raising grain, land requirements for growing crops that feed U.S. cattle continue to decrease, About 8 million acres of corn are raised for beef cattle. The number of cattle in the U.S. continues to drop, too, as efficiency rises.
Greenhouse gas emissions are more than 30% lower per pound of beef produced in the U.S. as compared to Australia, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Many people believe that beef cattle production is a big player when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, but that’s not true either, Place said. Beef cattle create about 6% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and that includes all feed production, deforestation in other parts of the world, transportation, harvesting and more.
For the U.S., beef and dairy production results in 3% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Those emissions are slowly decreasing as the number of live cattle drops, but mostly the percentage stays quite even with calving and harvesting.
Cattle chew forages, swallow them and belch methane once every minute. Methane, a greenhouse gas, breaks down into carbon dioxide in about 10-12 years, and the amount stays fairly constant.
Fossil fuels, on the other hand, were produced millions of years ago and release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the ocean and into plants that make oxygen.
“Fossil fuels – they’re old forests, old photosynthetic organisms from 100-200 million years ago,” Place said. “What we’ve done in the last, especially 40 years, is we’ve burned a whole lot of fossil fuels.
“When you look at the charts of CO2 going up in the atmosphere, it pretty well correlates with how much fossil fuels we’ve been burning,” she continued. “It’s very different than this situation where we have animals temporarily converting carbon.”
If there was one area where the beef industry could improve, it would be in helping to reduce food waste. About 30-40% of landfills are made up of discarded, wasted food. Place said that’s a great topic to talk with consumers about.
“There’s a lot of effort from farmers and everybody in the whole supply chain to generate food that just gets thrown out,” she said. “It doesn’t nourish anybody, so from a sustainability standpoint, that’s one of our biggest issues that we have in terms of trying to solve it.”
Cattle producers have done an excellent job improving over time and have shown they are committed to further improvement in the future, Place said.
Demonstrating this commitment to the consumer is essential, in her mind.
“People should feel good about eating U.S. beef as a responsible and nutritious food choice,” she said.