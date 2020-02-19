It’s important for producers to know whether their cows are “open” in order to cull them out, so you’re not winter feeding them.
“Understanding and Diagnosing Pregnancy Losses” was a key presentation during the 2020 Winter Ranch Management Series Feb. 11 in Mankato, Kansas, hosted by Kansas State University’s River Valley, Central Kansas and Post Rock Extension districts.
All eyes were on K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine clinical associate professor Gregg Hanzlicek during a presentation about how to reduce calf loss on the ranch, including stillbirths and abortions.
“Most losses occur between 30 to 60 days, and although there could still be a loss, typically there’s much less after that time,” said Hanzlicek, who works in the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Manhattan, Kansas. “In that timeframe, a newly formed calf is so small, it’s difficult to detect a lost pregnancy.
“If you include the placenta, you’re three times more likely to receive accurate results from a diagnosis.”
Then there’s the question of whether a calf might’ve either been stillborn or had weak calf syndrome.
For an answer, he advised checking the lung tissue for signs of breathing. A two-square-inch piece of lung tissue will float in water if at least one breath was taken before the calf died.
In 2019, nearly 30 percent of abortions were attributed to BVD. Another 30 percent were linked to Neospora.
Abortions can also be caused by:
g Bacteria (many species)
g Mold: silage, hay, cubes, cake
g Toxins: nitrate
g Vaccine: IBR (MLV unvaccinated, pregnant animals)
g IBR: field exposure
g Lepto: carriers, wildlife
g BVDV I and II: not in every herd, neighbors, wildlife
g Neospora
g Nutritional: protein/trace-mineral/vitamin/energy deficiency
Producers are encouraged to communicate with their local vets for biosecurity, to limit exposure to diseases.
Another presentation, “Value Captured from Improving Production Practices” regarding selling through Superior Livestock Video Auctions’ covered marketing strategies by providing as much relevant information as possible to the buyer when taking calves to the sale barn.
“People are willing to pay more for a good vaccination program. Think about how you’re marketing your calves,” advised Esther McCabe, K-State Ph.D student in animal sciences.
She suggested obtaining slaughter data records from your buyer to see how your calves have done, and using that information for your breeding and nutrition program.
McCabe referred to a graphic separating the U.S. into regions based on the amount of lots of cattle herds sold and average price for each region.
The Rocky Mountain states, in combination with the North Central states, sold the most with 1,801 lots and had the highest price per hundred weight (cwt) followed by the West coast with 1,259 lots, then the South/Central region with 1,046 lots, she said. The Southeast sold the least with 265 lots and the lowest price per cwt.
The importance of checking and sampling cattle’s forage was also highlighted.
Several K-State veterinary experts gathered at the event’s finale for the popular town hall-style “Question and Answer” session.
“I thought the question and answer was pretty good, but one idea that Esther said — working with neighbors to get a semi load of calves together for a potentially larger cattle sale — is easier said than done,” commented producer Tom Marr of Formoso, Kansas. “Later, I talked with Dr. Hanzlicek, and shared that while I used to wait two weeks and wean my calves after giving them the pre-conditioning shots ... now I’m waiting four weeks after the pre-conditioning shots and I have fewer problems.”
Rancher Bryan Reinert of Esbon, Kansas said his biggest takeaway was networking with friends and colleagues; learning about their operations and new tricks to try.
“One new idea about grazing management and time of calving, was maybe delaying breeding of first calf heifers until they were two years old, so they’d be older when they calve, and maybe easier to re-breed the second time around,” said Reinert, who has a mostly Angus herd. “That, and not having to watch them quite so closely.”
Rancher Mark Russell of Courtland, Kansas, who’s in partnership with a mainly Red Angus herd, appreciated the program.
“I learned more about the definitions at Superior Livestock,” Russell said. “I thought Miss McCabe’s presentation breaking down the classes was interesting. Dr. Hanzlicek’s presentation was good. And the town hall ‘Q and A’ and hearing other producers’ concerns was really beneficial.”
Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.