Relatively dry, cold winter expected in Central Plains

Livestock producers closely watching weather forecasts for any precipitation were drawn to a key presentation at the recent Central Kansas Beef Summit about the winter weather forecast.

A Kansas State University meteorologist captured their attention when he spoke about the “triple dip” La Nina that will bring a largely dry and cold winter to Kansas and Nebraska.

“November’s been the anomaly – the fly in the ointment and a good prequel to what we’ll see much of winter: dry and cold,” said Chip Redmond, meteorologist and Mesonet manager at Kansas State University.

This is the driest time of the year, and central Kansas is in the center of the moisture battleground between the east with moisture and the west where it’s drier. Redmond said 30% of the creeks across the state had almost no flow, but with recent moisture in the east, the area is starting to accumulate that water back into the ponds.

Those in the east who depend on water for cattle benefitted from the recharge.

Even so, the forecast for the central Plains isn’t ideal for moisture. In winter, southwestern Kansas averages 0.1 inch of precipitation or less in a week, and southeastern Kansas averages a half in a week. Redmond reminded people, however, that it takes only one winter storm to make the difference between normal and abnormal precipitation.

Even with a La Nina for a third year in a row, no year is the same.

Computer models predict morphing into neutral or El Nino by spring. Sometimes computer models are wrong, Redmond said, giving the example of the forecasted 2020 and 2021 winter La Ninas that didn’t go neutral or to El Nino as predicted.

Meanwhile, the outlook for December is a carbon copy of the La Nina flow.

In addition to another climate phenomenon, the 10-year negative Pacific Decadal Oscillation, Redmond predicts that during January, a cold dome will stay in northwestern Canada, then creep to the southeast. That will help produce a much colder January with lots of cold fronts, big temperature swings, and certainly colder than normal.

One interesting tidbit to watch is the impact of gulf moisture from already wet ground in Texas and Oklahoma. It will help transport moisture north toward Kansas, Redmond said. And if the La Nina weakens in spring, the area may see more severe weather and more fire weather activity in March and April, which is typical of a weakening La Nina.

K-State Mesonet is working on a forecast Cattle Comfort Index, which combines temperature with the wind for a calculation of cold stress (or heat stress in summer) and impacts on livestock. They hope to have a seven-day forecast by spring for public use.

Regarding climate change, overnight temperatures in Kansas have increased two to three degrees over 100 years.

“The second impact is we actually average more precipitation (a half to 1 inch) across the state because we’re getting rain in short periods,” Redmond said. “So, we have drought, then some flooding.”