When he was but a yonker, Gary Lambrecht presented cattle in the premiere stock show event in the Midwest — the prestigious Aksarben Stock Show in Omaha, Nebraska.
“It was the Super Bowl of livestock shows,” Lambrecht said. “It was one of the highlights of my life growing up.”
Since 1928, the stock show has been a significant event in the area. According to the show’s organizers, hundreds of youth — ages 9 to 19 — participate in the annual Aksarben Stock Show. They come from 14 states, including Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin Wyoming and Arkansas. The competitors show cattle, sheep, swine and goats.
Lambrecht said he remembers participants used to load up the livestock onto flatbed trucks and have a parade through downtown Omaha. Caniglia’s and Mrs. C’s and other top-quality restaurants would attend and display photos of the champions they had purchased, processed and sold at their establishments.
This year, he will return to the show which is now held in Grand Island, not as an exhibitor, but as an auctioneer in the show’s Purple Ribbon Auction.
Born in Washington County, Lambrecht is a fourth-generation farmer. Although he has been an auctioneer for 34 years, he is also a life-long farmer and still works the land his parents and grandparents farmed in Douglas County as well as his own acres in Washington County.
Lambrecht started showing hogs and cattle at Aksarben when he was 14 as part of 4-H. He showed for five years. After aging out, Lambrecht volunteered with the hog show and helped them organize and produce the show. He did that for 19 years.
During that time he had graduated high school and was considering going on to college. When Lambrecht informed his father of his plans, his father said if he went away the family farm may not be there when he got back.
After a discussion, his father told him college was a long commitment, but agreed that having something to fall back on might not be a bad idea. That got Lambrecht thinking of alternatives. He spoke with a local auctioneer who had been in the business for a long time.
“It interested me,” Lambrecht said. “I went to the Missouri Auction School in Kansas City.”
He worked with his mentor for four years, then did benefit shows for another four years. He got noticed by Heartland Ag Auctioneers who offered him a job. Lambrecht said they specialized in grain and fertilizer dispersal.
“That job included a fair amount of traveling,” he said. “It worked OK with my farming schedule.”
After 15 years with Heartland, the company closed. Lambrecht said this was due to the owner passing away. The owner’s wish was for the company to shutter after his death, he said. So, Lambrecht decided to start his own company — Pure Country Auctions.
He took a large portion of Heartland’s former employees with him. His wife became (and still is) the cashier for the company.
On Sept. 26, Lambrecht worked the Purple Ribbon Auction of the Aksarben Stock Show. He said there are a lot of great memories associated with the event.
“I’m tickled to death to be doing it,” Lambrecht said.