Singing with pride

It’s an honor to share patriotism and be invited to sing the National Anthem at an event, so it was heartwarming to Carrie Behlke to learn she won the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Eighth Annual National Anthem Contest.
NCBA announced that Behlke, whose family farms and ranches in southwestern Nebraska, will sing the National Anthem at the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show Aug. 10-12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Behlke will sing at the Opening General Session Aug. 10, as well as at the Cowboy’s Night at the Opry event on Aug. 12.
Behlke applied by submitting a video of herself singing and was selected as one of four finalists. The public voted for their favorite singer to select the winner.
Behlke’s winning video featured her singing the National Anthem in one of their pastures, along with shots of her riding horses with their daughters, and raising the American flag.
“It was such an honor to receive so much support from everyone who voted for me during the contest, and it will be exciting to be part of the opening session of the convention,” Behlke said.
She acknowledged that the Star Spangled Banner is a precious piece, which includes a large range from low notes that span to high notes.
“I love to sing, and I think my enthusiasm for sharing music, as well as my deep sense of patriotism, helps me face the challenge of this piece,” Behlke said.
“We are excited to have Carrie sing the National Anthem at this year’s convention,” said Kristin Torres, NCBA executive director of meetings and events. “Carrie’s pride as an American and as a producer shines through her singing.”
Belke and her husband and their two daughters, Hoxie, 8, and Cordelia, 7, split their time at their High River; Alberta, Canada home, where Behlke’s husband Eric is a veterinarian, and helping with harvest on Eric’s family, including parents Ted and Maureen Behlke, farm in Benkelman, Nebraska. The Belkes own farm ground in Dundy County, Nebraska, where they raise corn, wheat, soybeans and have background stocker calves.
“Eric travels to Benkelman every month, and we go to Benkelman for bigger chunks of time during planting and harvest,” Behlke said.
They also buy high-risk sale barn calves in the fall, background and manage them, then sell them in the spring to feedlots. In Canada, they raise a small hay crop.
As newlyweds, the Belkes first lived in Nebraska while Carrie worked for the American Shorthorn Association and Eric worked on his Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska.
Behlke grew up in Ohio on a small family farm, near Versailles, where her family raised Charolais cattle. Her parents, Bob and Sonnie Rhoades, live in Bradford, Ohio. Behlke was the queen for the Ohio Cattlemen's Association and an Ohio FFA officer.
The couple moved to Alberta, Canada in 2010, when Eric heard about the company that he now works for; a world leader in practicing feedlot medicine.
“I’m always up for an adventure,” she said. “Eric travels all over the world visiting feedlot clients, but much of his time is spent in the high plains - Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Texas, the Dakota.”
Carrie and Eric are not Canadian citizens, but they have what’s called permanent resident status.
“Eric and I will always retain our American citizenship. But our two daughters who were born in Canada, are dual citizens,” Behlke said, adding that there may be a day when they move back to the U.S.
Music became near and dear to Behlke at a young age, as she was raised in a musical family and began studying piano at age 7. Behlke also taught piano lessons as a college student and young adult.
“Nowadays, I am the pianist for our church, but I no longer teach, because as a mother of young children, I don’t even teach my own kids, because I want them to actually like music,” Behlke said with a smile.
She is also a professional quilter, does freelance graphic design work, and enjoys taking their children to school activities.
Look for more information for next year’s NCBA National Anthem Contest this fall.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.