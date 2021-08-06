Singing with pride

It’s an honor to share patriotism and be invited to sing the National Anthem at an event, so it was heartwarming to Carrie Behlke to learn she won the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Eighth Annual National Anthem Contest.

NCBA announced that Behlke, whose family farms and ranches in southwestern Nebraska, will sing the National Anthem at the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show Aug. 10-12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Behlke will sing at the Opening General Session Aug. 10, as well as at the Cowboy’s Night at the Opry event on Aug. 12.

Behlke applied by submitting a video of herself singing and was selected as one of four finalists. The public voted for their favorite singer to select the winner.

Behlke’s winning video featured her singing the National Anthem in one of their pastures, along with shots of her riding horses with their daughters, and raising the American flag.

“It was such an honor to receive so much support from everyone who voted for me during the contest, and it will be exciting to be part of the opening session of the convention,” Behlke said.

She acknowledged that the Star Spangled Banner is a precious piece, which includes a large range from low notes that span to high notes.

“I love to sing, and I think my enthusiasm for sharing music, as well as my deep sense of patriotism, helps me face the challenge of this piece,” Behlke said.