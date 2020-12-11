Successful and sustainable

Kansas dairy farmer Orville Miller in Hutchinson is thrilled that the Environmental Protection Agency is ready to collaborate with U.S. dairy farmers – and further strengthen the dairy industry and its sustainability efforts.

The checkoff-founded Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy announced a memorandum of understanding with the EPA during the fall meeting of the Dairy Sustainability Alliance Nov. 9-10, which will open doors for increased partnership.

“In working with the EPA, many farm programs will be tied into how sustainable dairies’ operations are and reward dairies for things we do toward that,” explained Miller.

The dairy supply chain committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, meaning farmers will optimize water usage and maximize recycling, while managing manure and nutrients to improve water quality. In the last decade, dairy reduced the carbon footprint of a gallon of milk by 19% using 30% less water and 21% less land, Miller said.

He owns Miller Dairy in Hutchinson with his wife, Mary Jane, and their family. They milk 200 lactating cows and have 150 young stock of dairy cattle.

The new agreement with the EPA means that dairies of all sizes will be considered for opportunities using EPA resources such as research grants, educational training materials and data, according to Barbara O’Brien, president of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

Continually striving to be sustainable, the Millers’ dairy farm is in the process of bringing on the sixth generation. They’re also making changes to be more sustainable. Part of the farm’s life cycle is farming their 1,200 acres; primarily growing feed for their dairy herd.