Sumner native elected to lead pork association

Shana Beattie of Sumner, Nebraska was elected as president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) at the annual meeting of the board of directors Jan. 14 in York.

Joining Beattie on NPPA’s leadership team are president-elect Jared Lierman of Beemer and Mark Wright of Fremont as vice president.

Beattie was first elected to the NPPA board in 2016. Before becoming a director, she participated in the Pork Leadership Institute a comprehensive training program conducted jointly by the National Pork Board and National Pork Producer Council designed to develop future leaders for the pork industry.

She has advocated for pork producers in Washington and is an active participate in legislative and regulatory issues at the state level. She has served as a National Pork Board forum delegate and has attended numerous meetings and conferences on behalf of the association.

Beattie was the recipient of the 2018 AG-Ceptional Women’s award recognizing her exceptional contributions to Agriculture. A graduate of the University of Florida, her hobbies include gardening, cooking, baking and volunteering with the youth in her 4-H and FFA communities.

Beattie, her husband Bart, and four children live on a fifth generation farming operation near Sumner where she takes an active role in Beattie Family Farms. A diversified operation of crop rotation including corn, soybeans, alfalfa, a partner on a 10,000 head sow farm wean to finish swine operation and a commercial cow-calf ranching operation utilizing grasses and forage in central Nebraska.