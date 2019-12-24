Thanks for a red, white, and beautiful 2019

Season’s greetings to my readers, customers, and friends. I thought this last O.T.G. pic and story was fitting to close out the year 2019. I took this as the sunset fell in Northeast Nebraska.
Flying just a short mile east of the junctions of Highways 32 and 15, in between the communities of Howells, Pilger and Stanton, this massive flag and flagpole is centered in a memorial that is visually stunning as it sits on top of a hill.
The flag was easily visible from the distance, and it was an obvious choice to snap a pic as the day closed, and the sky went on forever. The lights illuminated the area and my simple camera phone couldn’t miss.
As we reflect on 2019 and welcome the year 2020, let us be thankful to those who have helped us and continue to help us, remind us that the freedom we share in the United States has always come at a high price.
Viewing this flag and standing near it, looking into the luminescent sky on a cool December eve, makes this — my final story of 2019 — my best.
Chris Beutler is a ringman for cattle production sales and a Midwest Messenger sales executive. He can be reached at cabonthego@yahoo.com, 402-380-8244.