The Neogen/Gene Seek lab in Nebraska, one of the most active DNA sampling labs in the country, has reached its capacity for DNA sample storage at its base in Lincoln.
The facility stores hair, blood and tissue samples for producers looking to genotype or test their livestock. But now, as expected progeny difference — or EPD – testing becomes cheaper, more efficient and more popular, Neogen has reached its capacity and will charge producers $1 per sample per year to store their samples on-site.
That can add up when producers are testing thousands of head of cattle, pointed out Mark Anderson of the North American Limousin Foundation. Luckily for them, he said, many of the breed associations, like the Limousin group, are beginning to take ownership of their producers’ samples and store them at their own facilities.
“They needed to shift some of it back,” Anderson said. “If they are out of space, what we can do is store it here with coded bar codes and order ID to retrieve it for additional testing.”
Because tissue samples require cold storage – and advanced cold storage at that – Anderson said none of the major breed associations will be taking ownership of those. Producers will have to pay the yearly fee to keep those samples.
The association reminded producers that bundled pricing for various testing is often a better deal than testing for one thing and coming back later.
“Members should keep in mind that when they order the profiler initially, the parentage is free and they get cheaper bundle pricing on color and polled test versus standalone testing for parentage, color and polled and getting a sample pull charge as well on cattle that require a profiler at a later date,” according to a press release from the Limousin association.
The example they used was the standard 50k profiler. The 50k profiler, which costs $55 per head includes free parentage. When ordering that standard profiler, bundled pricing for color and polled come to $35 instead of $85 if done individually.
Sending the dry samples back to various organizations like the Limousin Foundation will free for producers and will not come at an increased cost per year to those who have samples stored. For those looking to keep their samples at the NeoGen lab, the Limousin Foundation has already started receiving samples from the lab so producers should contact North American Limousin or the lab directly for more information.