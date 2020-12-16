Troubleshooting reproductive performance

Pregnant heifers and cows aren’t the only ones expecting. Cow-calf producers have expectations for a high pregnancy rate, as reproduction drives profitability. However, if the number of pregnant cows is far below expectations, there’s guidance for troubleshooting key issues that contribute.

Two prominent beef specialists at Kansas State University recently provided detailed recommendations in a K-State article they wrote called “Troubleshooting Poor Reproductive Performance in Cows.”

It takes 45 to 55 days for mature cows in good body condition to resume normal cycles after calving, but young and thin cows need double this amount of time. That’s why adequate, solid nutrition is vital for heifers and cows. Heifers need sufficient growth for breeding, and cows need energy reserves to resume normal cycles and re-breed. When the female has proper nutrients, it supports the outcome of the pregnancy rate, and for developing immunity following vaccination. Without a strong immune system, the females can also be affected by several disease issues.

It’s important for the female to achieve appropriate weight and body condition by calving time.

“Bred heifers should reach 85% of mature weight by first calving in a body condition of 5.5 to 6,” said Sandy Johnson, Ph.D., K-State Extension beef specialist.

Body condition scores range from 1 to 9, with 1 being extremely thin and 9 being very obese.

“For raised replacements, weight of mature cows should be known, and in other cases, estimates should be realistic,” Johnson said.