Troubleshooting reproductive performance

Pregnant heifers and cows aren’t the only ones expecting. Cow-calf producers have expectations for a high pregnancy rate, as reproduction drives profitability. However, if the number of pregnant cows is far below expectations, there’s guidance for troubleshooting key issues that contribute.
Two prominent beef specialists at Kansas State University recently provided detailed recommendations in a K-State article they wrote called “Troubleshooting Poor Reproductive Performance in Cows.”
It takes 45 to 55 days for mature cows in good body condition to resume normal cycles after calving, but young and thin cows need double this amount of time. That’s why adequate, solid nutrition is vital for heifers and cows. Heifers need sufficient growth for breeding, and cows need energy reserves to resume normal cycles and re-breed. When the female has proper nutrients, it supports the outcome of the pregnancy rate, and for developing immunity following vaccination. Without a strong immune system, the females can also be affected by several disease issues.
It’s important for the female to achieve appropriate weight and body condition by calving time.
“Bred heifers should reach 85% of mature weight by first calving in a body condition of 5.5 to 6,” said Sandy Johnson, Ph.D., K-State Extension beef specialist.
Body condition scores range from 1 to 9, with 1 being extremely thin and 9 being very obese.
“For raised replacements, weight of mature cows should be known, and in other cases, estimates should be realistic,” Johnson said.
Johnson suggests weighing and scoring the body condition of replacement heifers periodically, in order to monitor progress and targets.
Adequate body condition at calving is also paramount to successful re-breeding. Meeting total energy demand for milk production with any leftover for increasing body condition is challenging with many of the common feedstuffs. So, Johnson recommends healthy mature cows should gain about 150 pounds in weight of the fetus and fluids before calving, and be in a body condition score of 5 at calving.
Closely monitor body condition year-round, Johnson advises. If available feedstuffs are not sufficient to meet needs, low pregnancy rates can result, and then in extreme cases, weak calves could result, as well as poor colostrum and low milk production.
Also, taking a few minutes to document if and when any poor reproductive performance was observed is helpful; going forward. If there are late-term abortions and weak calves observed in the same herd, at the same time, it could be linked to imbalances in vitamins or trace minerals.
“Vitamin and mineral imbalances may contribute to lowered reproductive performance. However, overall protein and energy status are more likely to explain a large number of open females,” said Gregg A. Hanzlicek, DVM, Ph.D., associate director of the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
If there are a large number of cows cycling late in the breeding season or after the breeding season wraps up, it is often due to Trichomoniasis.
“Overall protein and energy status aren’t necessarily a higher consideration; they just seem to be more commonly a limiting factor – since they are needed in much higher quantities compared to minerals and vitamins,” Johnson noted.
Heifers in the best shape to re-breed in subsequent seasons and remain in the herd longer are those that conceive in the first two cycles of their first breeding season.
A breeding season for a well-managed herd is around 60 days, which should result in a pregnancy rate of 90% or more. However, if cows are in poor body condition at calving and nutrition is marginal in quality or quantity post-calving, then it may be necessary to shorten a very long breeding season (a season that’s more than 100 days) with gradual steps to achieve higher pregnancy rates.
Timely, annual herd vaccinations need to include IBR, BVD, Campylobacter (Vibro) and Lepto. Recommended biosecurity practices include quarantining all purchases.
“Also, don’t buy used cows less than 120 days pregnant to avoid Trichomoniasis,” suggested Hanzlicek.
Another biosecurity precaution is having a well-maintained back fence between your cattle and a neighboring herd. If your bull jumps into that pasture, Hanzlicek suggests some diagnostics like testing him for Trich twice in the following few weeks.
For the meet and greet, (the bull to female ratio,) mature bulls can be placed with 25 to 30 cows. For bulls under 24 months, recommendations are for one cow per month of age of the bull.
Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.
