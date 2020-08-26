U.S. CattleTrace, a private organization, is pioneering a relatively new nationwide cattle disease traceability program.
U.S. CattleTrace is developing ultra-high frequency tags for livestock to build an automated network for data transfer to trace disease in the event of an outbreak. The tag technology is new to the cattle industry, although it’s the same technology used by motorists when driving through an automated toll booth.
When a tag is read for the U.S. CattleTrace program, it collects four minimum data points: the individual tag ID for the animal, the date, time and GPS coordinates of the location where that calf was “read.”
“That information is then transferred to their database, where it is stored and would be used if a disease outbreak were to occur,” said Callahan Grund, CattleTrace executive director.
Grund is a native of Sharon Springs, Kansas, where he grew up on a registered Gelbvieh, Balancer and Angus seedstock cow-calf operation and is still involved in the family ranch.
Originally called CattleTrace, the company kicked off a two-year pilot project in 2018 to lay groundwork for the national plan. A total 55,000 ultra-high frequency ear tags were distributed for the pilot program, which took place in Kansas.
“When the project concluded in June, we had over 530,000 ‘sightings’ in our data system, which collected the four data points we store from one of three locations: an auction market, a feed yard or a packer,” said Kyler Langvardt, U.S. CattleTrace program manager.
U.S. CattleTrace is now focusing on working with packers, feed yards and auction markets to install systems that will be able to read these ultra-high frequency tags, Grund said.
Security and safety are key factors for the project. Grund said there are numerous safety measures in place to protect producers’ information.
“Data privacy is paramount to us and our producers,” Langvardt said. “Since we are a non-profit organization and own our own database, if an animal disease outbreak were to occur, government animal health officials would only be able to access specific data after approval from our producer-led board of directors. This allows us to assist animal health officials while keeping data secure from outside organizations.”
On the U.S. CattleTrace board of directors, Mark Gardiner — a fourth generation Angus seedstock rancher and owner of Gardiner Angus Ranch in Ashland, Kansas — said the CattleTrace program currently is in several states, and he hopes it will eventually be a nationwide program.
He pointed out that there are two countries in the world that don’t have trace back systems in place for their cattle — the United States and India.
“U.S. Beef is the highest quality, safest and best beef in the world. Our consumers want confidence that we know where our product came from,” Gardiner said.
Being a voluntary system, Grund said they don’t want to change producers’ management plans, but just encourage traceability. Their next step is continuing to sustain funding and sources of revenue as U.S. CattleTrace grows.
Hosting similar projects at the same time, cattle associations in Texas, Kentucky and Florida joined CattleTrace in January. The new partnership created what is now known as U.S. CattleTrace, which is currently headquartered in Grund’s current hometown of Wamego, Kansas. On the company website, U.S. CattleTrace encourages industry stakeholders across the spectrum of cattle production to get involved in the initiative, and states that the company’s structure will “evolve to fit the needs of the program and be representative of the U.S. cattle industry.”
“We have a great volunteer leadership team. It was a passion of ours to make it successful,” said Grund, adding, “We’re excited about forging ahead with traceability and getting a system in place.”