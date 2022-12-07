What is Wagyu? Menu could mean full-blooded Waygu or not

Today I’m grateful for Midwest Messenger readers! OK I’m grateful for you every day, but you really came through for me after I asked for advice with my egg laying hens last time.
Several of you reached out with ideas to increase egg production, such as leaving the light on like Motel 6, providing drinking water warm enough to make tea with, or feeding spoonfuls of cottage cheese to the feathered ladies.
I’m happy to report production has improved. While they aren’t producing more eggs, they are producing bigger eggs than they were, and a vast majority are weighing out as jumbos!
I’m always energized by folks that share my passion for agriculture (including the Amazon driver who’s stopped twice this week to take photos of our cattle out on stalks). Whether just agri-curious or well-seasoned with advice to share, all perspectives bring value to telling the ag story.
A story we are often asked to tell is, what’s up with this Arby’s Wagyu burger? While I won’t speak specifically to that, there are a few facts that might help you the consumer decide for yourself.
First, anytime we can support the beef industry it’s a good thing, no matter the breed or where it’s served. Second, as with any breed, there are varying levels of Wagyu beef. Unfortunately at this time with the newness of Wagyu on the market, the USDA doesn’t have a grading or labeling system to identify those, which understandably leads to consumer confusion.
Very simply put (as we could spend hours and hours on this topic), Japanese Wagyu is full-blood Wagyu and offers the most marbling available, taking much longer to finish (more than 650 days). American Wagyu is a cross of full-blood Japanese Wagyu with another breed (Angus, Holstein, etc.) and takes less time to finish (400-plus days). While it does have increased marbling, it could be less than the full-blood Wagyu. Both are available in the U.S. market and both are quite an enjoyable dining experience.
We raise both types of Wagyu, and we have customers that demand both. Some want a Wagyu experience but don’t wish to pay the full blood Wagyu price, so American Wagyu fits their needs. Some have tried the full-blood Wagyu, believe it’s life changing and worth every penny, and won’t buy anything less. There’s no wrong answer, but it is important to know what is on the shelves of the box store and what’s being served at restaurants so you know if the price being asked is appropriate.
We could generalize this statement to any product, and I know I have room to improve as an educated consumer. As stated, we could talk for hours on this topic, so contact me if you want more details (or hopefully you came and saw me at the Ag Expo in Lincoln). I’m always open to the conversation.
In closing on the subject of consumerism, indeed it is Christmas time. I’m a fan of focusing on the true reason for the season and placing less emphasis on the commercialism aspect. That said, I will be spending money on gifts and I really want to support Nebraska small businesses this year like never before. I need ideas. Fill my social media with your favorite small business, or if you are an owner, tell me about what you offer! Even better, fill your social media with support for local small businesses. Small businesses stimulate local economies, create jobs, and are more likely to pay it forward by supporting community groups. We all win when small businesses win.