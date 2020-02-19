‘Where the bison roam’

The Republic County, Kansas FFA tour group stands in the midst of 200 grazing bison cows on West Bijou Bison Ranch. (From left) Dave Carter, ranch co-owner, Jed Strnad, FFA advisor, Nicole Popelka, Gunnar Sheetz, Carter White, Rhiley Stanton, Katrina Ball, JaeLynn Russell, Tobi Wilber, Ella Pachta, Jena Kunc, Sydney Lewellyn, David Graham, Republic County FFA advisor, Tori Kimbrough, Kansas State University student teaching intern, Heather Hansen.