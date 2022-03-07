Markets favor planting more soybeans

Corn closed the week 96 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters announced sale of 13.3 million bushels to an unknown destination.
U.S. corn inspections, for the week that ended Feb. 24 were 60.8 million bushels, up from the previous week’s 41.2 million. Corn sales will need to average roughly 48.6 million bushels per week through the end of August to reach the USDA’s export target.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production for the week that ended Feb. 25 declined to 997,000 barrels per day from 1.024 million the week prior. That’s the lowest in three weeks and the second lowest production of the last 21 weeks.
U.S. ethanol stocks slipped to 24.9 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 25, down from 25.5 million the previous week, but above the 22.4 million in the same week last year.
Strategy and outlook: The corn market is telling producers to sell the cash now, but merchandizers are rolling bids to cheaper July months and widening basis as they are full of product and unable to move it currently. Option strategies to protect new crop prices will prove valuable this spring.
SOYBEANS
Soybeans closed the week 73 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 31.1 million bushels to an unknown destination, 4 million to Mexico and 33.2 million to China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean sales of 27 million bushel were below last week’s 45.3 million. Soybean inspections will need to average roughly 19.3 million bushels per week through the end of August to reach the USDA projection.
The January soybean crush was 194 million bushels in the fats and oils report, slightly above the 193.7 million estimate. That’s still down modestly from December crush of 198.2 million bushels and 1.1% below last year’s January crush of 196.5 million bushels.
Strategy and outlook: The market has rallied above key resistance as South American weather has turned drier than desired for southern Brazil and Argentina, reducing the amount of crop available for export. U.S. export business has improved and will tighten U.S. balance sheets, requiring the U.S. to plant more soybean acres this spring.
WHEAT
Chicago wheat closed $3.49 1/4 higher, Kansas City wheat closed $3.08 3/4 higher and Minneapolis wheat $1.86 3/4 higher. Private exporters announced sale of 4.4 million bushels of hard red winter wheat to Nigeria.
In the weekly export inspections report, wheat sales were 14.9 million bushels, down from last week’s 19 million. Wheat sales will need to average roughly 13.2 million bushels per week through the end of May to reach the USDA’s export.
Kansas wheat was rated 25% good or excellent in the weekly crop conditions report, down 1% from the previous week. Texas was rated 8% good or excellent, down 2%.
Strategy and outlook: Wheat futures have rallied sharply due to hedgers being caught short and una-ble to exit positions. The rally has uncompetitively priced US wheat on the world export markets.
LIVE CATTLE
Live cattle closed $6.22 lower while feeder cattle closed $7.30 lower.
There was moderate to active fed cattle cash trade in the North at mainly $140 to $143 live, and $222 to $226 dressed. That is mostly steady to $3 softer compared to the previous week. Light trade devel-oped in the South at $140 live, which was to $2 softer than the previous week.
The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,732 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 3 pounds at 921 pounds, which is 12 pounds above a year ago.
Beef export sales for 2022 saw sales of 23,800 metric tons with exports of 17,600 metric tons.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the first quarter and second quarter of 2022 should be bullish for values but the economy is struggling.
HOGS
Lean hogs closed the week $3.30 lower.
Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending Feb. 26 were 287.8 pounds versus 287.5 pounds the previous week and 287.1 pounds a year ago.
This week’s net pork sales of 42,200 metric tons reported for 2022 with exports of 30,100 metric tons.
Strategy and outlook: The hog market rallied to but failed at major technical resistance.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.