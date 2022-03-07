Markets favor planting more soybeans

Corn closed the week 96 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters announced sale of 13.3 million bushels to an unknown destination.

U.S. corn inspections, for the week that ended Feb. 24 were 60.8 million bushels, up from the previous week’s 41.2 million. Corn sales will need to average roughly 48.6 million bushels per week through the end of August to reach the USDA’s export target.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production for the week that ended Feb. 25 declined to 997,000 barrels per day from 1.024 million the week prior. That’s the lowest in three weeks and the second lowest production of the last 21 weeks.

U.S. ethanol stocks slipped to 24.9 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 25, down from 25.5 million the previous week, but above the 22.4 million in the same week last year.

Strategy and outlook: The corn market is telling producers to sell the cash now, but merchandizers are rolling bids to cheaper July months and widening basis as they are full of product and unable to move it currently. Option strategies to protect new crop prices will prove valuable this spring.

SOYBEANS

Soybeans closed the week 73 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 31.1 million bushels to an unknown destination, 4 million to Mexico and 33.2 million to China.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean sales of 27 million bushel were below last week’s 45.3 million. Soybean inspections will need to average roughly 19.3 million bushels per week through the end of August to reach the USDA projection.