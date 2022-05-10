Master Matrix supports relationship between livestock producer and community in Iowa for 20 years

When pursuing a building project, there are numerous permits to apply for and regulations to abide. In Iowa, those building large confinement barns for livestock must also pass the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Master Matrix, if applicable.

For two decades, the Master Matrix system has been a tool to provide additional environmental practices for confinement locations.

The application is scored based on the potential site’s design, operation, maintenance and other certain criteria. This ensures that the site meets minimum separation distances and environmental conditions, such as distance from a residence or water source.

“The Master Matrix allows more local county input,” said Cindy Garza, environmental engineer with the DNR Mason City Field Office. Garza has been a permit writer for 8 out of her 19 years with DNR.

Of the 99 counties in Iowa, 89 elected to participate in the Master Matrix program this year.

DNR attorney Kelli Book collects the county construction evaluation resolutions annually.

“Each year, the county has to tell us in January if they are going to be a Master Matrix county,” Book said. “If the county has said that they are going to score it, then the applications must include a Master Matrix.”

There are a variety of reasons the county board of supervisors would choose to refrain from participation. Garza said some of those factors include their population density, number of existing sites and resources to review the applications.

Since the board of supervisors are elected positions, the list of participating counties changes from year to year depending on who is on the board.

The Master Matrix is just a portion of the entire application process for building a new permitted confinement site for livestock such as swine, dairy, cattle and poultry.

According to the DNR website, Iowa has three basic categories for confinement operations based on size and manure storage type:

Permitted - Unformed storage regardless of size or formed storage with animal unit capacity (AUC) of 1,000 animal units or more

Non-permitted - Greater than 500 but less than 1,000 AUC that uses formed storage

Small – Formed manure storage with 500 or less AUC

Animal units are defined by species or size. For example, feeder cattle and immature dairy cattle are considered 1.0 unit, whereas a mature dairy cow counts as 1.4 units. Sheep and goats are 0.1 units. Broiler/layer chickens less than three pounds are equivalent to 0.0025 animal units. The total AUC, in confinement, is then calculated to determine the confinement operation size as listed above.

Within the Master Matrix, there are 44 criteria. To pass, a minimum score of 440 out of 880 points must be achieved with one-quarter of the available points fitting in three subcategories: air, water and community.

If the application fails to meet minimum DNR rules, the permit is denied. When this happens, the applicant withdraws the permit and can either revise the application or move the facility to another location, Garza said.

Applicants can view all resources at the DNR website iowadnr.gov/afo.

“The AFO siting atlas is developed in such a way that the applicant can select a dot on the map where they want the barn to go and it will tell them if they are infringing upon any of the separation distances,” said Garza. “It’s designed so producers can complete the process themselves. You can figure out for yourself where a suitable site is for your barn(s).”

The number of applications fluctuates annually. Garza said that COVID-19 caused a decrease in applications due to expense and lack of building materials, as well as the processing issue.

In 2012, there were 229 permit applications and 191 just a year later. Another high year was 2018 with 213 applications. This past year, only 93 permits were applied for in Iowa. The outlook for 2022 has potential.

“We are starting to ramp up now,” Garza said.

The Master Matrix is not without controversy.

“On a Master Matrix site, if the county does not want the site to be built, and the application passes the Master Matrix and meets all DNR rules, then the Department must issue a draft permit,” Garza said.

There are then 14 days for the County to appeal a draft permit to the Environmental Protection Commission before the final permit can be issued.

The Master Matrix is intended to benefit all involved, and “should result in a proposed feeding operation adhering to higher standards than required by law.”

After twenty years of use by the Iowa DNR, the Master Matrix will continue to be another step in the process for those livestock producers wishing to begin or expand a confinement facility in Iowa.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.