Maywood FFA pours heart into helping area fire departments

During a time when spring winds were fierce and fire danger was high, students at Maywood FFA in Maywood, Nebraska are doing what they can to help area fire departments.

This year brought the second annual pork loin dinner in late April with proceeds donated to several fire departments in Frontier County. The kids also matched donations from the dinner with a contribution from their chapter account.

“Between a fire north of Maywood and our fire department, which lost a truck in early April that was destroyed in the Elwood area fire, I was very proud of them,” FFA adviser Vicky Armstrong said, adding that they’ll plan an additional fundraiser for the departments.

Maywood FFA also participates in the Adopt a Highway trash pickup with the Maywood Lions club in early May.

“It’s a great experience for them to give back to their community, and it’s an event that our students look forward to each year,” Armstrong said.

The chapter does a cleanup in spring and in the fall.

There are 20 high school members and 25 junior high members in Maywood FFA.

The chapter is working on three tower gardens in their ag classroom, and there’s another tower garden in the third grade class. It’s an aeroponic growing system, where plants are grown in an air and mist environment without the use of soil. They grow lettuce for the school’s cafeteria salad bar and currently have strawberries growing.

It was a big thrill for students to be able to make it to the Nebraska state FFA convention in Lincoln in April. A total 17 high schoolers and four middle schoolers qualified.

Maywood FFA had four state degree recipients: Avery Gerlach, Jace Grunden, Kohl Rutherford and Chloe Stucky.

The ag communications team finished eighth, ag mechanics placed 30th, agriscience placed 48th, farm business management placed 46th, junior livestock judging team placed 20th, livestock management placed 23rd, and nursery and landscape placed 23rd.

Ag literacy speakers Adalyn Schurr and Jaylee Sellers earned bronze rankings. Discovery speaker Dallas Grunden earned a bronze ranking, and Maddie Merritt earned a silver ranking. Junior public speaker Jeremiah Ingison earned a bronze ranking. Natural Resource speaker Haydn Farr earned a bronze ranking.

It was good to be back at the state convention in-person, and the kids got to experience so much more while there compared to the virtual events of recent years, Armstrong said.

“My group of kids that I have now are not super shy, so any time they get to meet other kids from other chapters, they’re super excited,” she added.

Last October, five members earned their American degrees: Wacey Flack, Karlie Gerlach, Natalie Koubek, Jonathan Moore and Kizziah Rutherford.

What is so special about the chapter is the member involvement, Armstrong said: “I don’t have to really push them really hard to attend events. I just tell them what’s coming up and they always amaze me by just showing up.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

