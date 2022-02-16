Nebraska Agri-Business announces awards

The 64th Nebraska Agri-Business Exposition was held Jan. 25-26 in La Vista, Nebraska with training on agricultural budgeting, carbon markets and nitrogen stabilizers, a show of vendor exhibits and an awards reception.
Jenny Rees, a Nebraska Extension educator in York and Seward counties, was awarded the 2021 Association Industry Partner Award. This award highlights individuals outside the association’s membership, who have contributed to agriculture in a significant way through their profession. Jenny has a passion to continue learning, teaching and building relationships with farmers and ag industry professionals.
“She has been an important advisor to the York County Corn Growers Association and active in the On-farm Research Network. It’s amazing how many quality meetings and activities she packed into her schedule during her 18 year career,” NeABA chairman Dan Stork said.
Karl Hensley was recognized with the Award of Industry Distinction. This honor is not given annually and is reserved for individuals who have been dedicated to the mission of the association during his lifetime.
Hensley lives in Elgin and served the agricultural industry for over 40 years, including 34 years with Central Valley Ag Coop, headquartered in York. He is currently a consultant for the Farrell Growth Group.
He was honored for his many contributions to the ag retail profession, education, agronomy and community. He was association chairman in 2013 and received awards from FFA, Northeast Community College and was Nebraska Agri-Business Association’s Person of the year in 2008.
The Robert L. Anderson Industry Person of the Year award recipient was Mark Kimball. Kimball owns and operates Progressive Fertilizer in Callaway, serving as manager for 40 years. He was certified under Nebraska’s original NCCPA Program, known as the CCA Program today.
In addition to serving as chairman of the association in 2014, Kimball was elected and served two terms on the board of directors. He volunteers in his community as well, serving on the Callaway District Hospital Board and the Village of Callaway Board. This award honors a member of the Nebraska Agri-Business Association for their exemplary service to the industry.
Charles Starostka was also honored for the time he has devoted over the years to visiting Washington, D.C., and working on issues that affect fertilizer and chemical dealers and their customers. On those D.C. trips, Starostka is dedicated to mentoring and teaching other members the importance of engaging with elected officials and agencies.
Starostka was presented a flag flown over the nation’s capital at the request of Congressman Adrian Smith, in recognition of his many years of service to Nebraska and agribusiness communities.
Three years ago, the Nebraska Certified Crop Adviser (NeCCA) program began honoring those certified crop advisers with longevity in the program with specially designed lapel pins. This year was no different with 13 Nebraska CCAs becoming 25-year veterans in the program. They are Brian Barelmann, Gary Baumert, Orvin Bontrager, Chad Deines, Mark Hinze, Robert Hrnchir, Mary Johnson, Brian Koehler, John Mick, Roger Overleese, Richard Russell, Neil Timmerman and Alan Vybiral.
The Nebraska Agri-Business Association represents ag retailers, major manufacturers and distributors of fertilizer, crop protection, seed, equipment and other ag inputs. Nebraska Agri-Business Association provides unified leadership and influence creating tangible economic and educational value for Nebraska’s crop production industry professionals.