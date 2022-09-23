Nebraska Farm Bureau leader selected to advise CFTC

The American Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau members across the country will have a seat at the table advising the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) with the appointment of Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) President Mark McHargue to serve on the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC).
In this role, McHargue will help facilitate communication between the CFTC and the agricultural community, including Farm Bureau members and leaders. He will also provide insight and recommendations to the CFTC.
“Mark McHargue will join the CFTC Agricultural Advisory Committee at an important time,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “His experience with both farming and financial services makes him well suited to advise on issues facing agriculture including climate, sustainability and crypto currency. He will be a strong representative for AFBF and America’s farmers.”
McHargue said, “The job of U.S. farmers and ranchers is more complex than ever. Aside from producing the food, fiber and fuel for our nation and world, they must be conservationists, accountants, geneticists, agronomists and even marketing specialists, to name a few. I am proud to take my years of marketing experience and represent the American Farm Bureau Federation, and the nearly 6 million members we represent, on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Agricultural Advisory Committee. I look forward to helping the commission work through the many issues and challenges facing our farm and ranch families.”
Once confirmed, McHargue will represent AFBF and NEFB on the AAC for a two-year term.