 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska Farm Bureau leader selected to advise CFTC

mark mchargue

Mark McHargue

The American Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau members across the country will have a seat at the table advising the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) with the appointment of Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) President Mark McHargue to serve on the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC).

In this role, McHargue will help facilitate communication between the CFTC and the agricultural community, including Farm Bureau members and leaders. He will also provide insight and recommendations to the CFTC.

People are also reading…

“Mark McHargue will join the CFTC Agricultural Advisory Committee at an important time,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “His experience with both farming and financial services makes him well suited to advise on issues facing agriculture including climate, sustainability and crypto currency. He will be a strong representative for AFBF and America’s farmers.”

McHargue said, “The job of U.S. farmers and ranchers is more complex than ever. Aside from producing the food, fiber and fuel for our nation and world, they must be conservationists, accountants, geneticists, agronomists and even marketing specialists, to name a few. I am proud to take my years of marketing experience and represent the American Farm Bureau Federation, and the nearly 6 million members we represent, on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Agricultural Advisory Committee. I look forward to helping the commission work through the many issues and challenges facing our farm and ranch families.”

Once confirmed, McHargue will represent AFBF and NEFB on the AAC for a two-year term.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Life-saving grain bin precautions

Life-saving grain bin precautions

It takes just four seconds for an adult to sink knee-deep and be trapped in grain. Learn how to prevent it during Farm Safety and Health Week. 

Weaning work is done on Jagels ranch

Weaning work is done on Jagels ranch

"I like to consider this time of year calf college. It’s kind of like when your parents drop you off at college for the first time and you both spend the next few days a little out of kilter but still close." 

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News