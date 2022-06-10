Nebraska State 4-H Camp provides relief for firefighters

School’s out for the summer! Normally, Jodi Swisher would be in the midst of preparations before summer campers arrive to the Nebraska State 4-H Camp near Halsey, Nebraska. As general manager of the camp, Swisher is responsible for year-round maintenance, cooking and paperwork.

Just ten days before the start of summer camp season, most staff were sent home. Instead of youth, firefighters tired from battling the 201 East Fire filled the cabins and dining room.

“Mainly, we have been trying to get the firefighters into cabins, giving them some place so they can sleep and then providing the meals, the breakfast, sack lunches and then their supper,” Swisher said.

Swisher housed up to 105 firefighters at one time, but said “there are more out there” fighting the fires. She said that volunteer firefighters were managing the grass fires, but because the fire is within government property, the majority of the firefighters are hired by the forest service.

To feed the firefighters, Swisher used the food she pre-ordered for the upcoming 4-H camps. Ewoldt’s Grocery in Thedford supplied additional items, and the Grocery Kart in Broken Bow donated close to $250 worth of food, Swisher said.

“Little communities are awesome,” said Swisher. “People are giving their time to come in and help me when they can.”

While there have been no evacuations, the Bessey forest district near Halsey closed to the public. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln sent home most of the 4-H camp staff as a precaution.

The fire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey is just one of six ignited by lightning on May 17, according to Wildlife Today. The dry conditions were ideal for spreading the fire through the 21,000-acre forest area. Gusting, shifting winds and 90 degree temperatures at the onset of the fire spread the flames quickly. A May 20 report estimated 4,100 acres had been burned.

Swisher was hopeful the camping season could begin as scheduled for youth on May 31. She expressed gratitude for those working to stop the fires.

“We’re really grateful for all the volunteers and the firefighters. They have been very polite and great, hardworking people, and they have done a really good job here,” Swisher said.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

