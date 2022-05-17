Nebraska supports voluntary conservation programs

Nebraska Farmers Union and leaders from three conservation organizations released findings of a new public opinion poll April 21 that shows overwhelming support from Nebraska voters for conservation programs, including the national goal to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
The poll conducted by the Republican polling firm New Bridge Strategy found that more than three-quarters of Nebraska voters support the “America the Beautiful” initiative, a national effort that has set a goal to conserve 30% of land and waters in the U.S. by the year 2030 (30x30). Majorities across all parties support the national 30x30 targets, including 64% support among Nebraska Republicans, 90% support among Democrats, and 88% support among Independents.
The poll found a strong majority (62%) of Nebraska voters think that the 30x30 America the Beautiful goal would be “good for Nebraska,” 18% thought it would “have little impact on Nebraska,” and only 16% said it would “be bad for Nebraska.”
President Biden’s aspirational Executive Order setting national 30x30 conservation goals utilizing local input and voluntary conservation programs has become a partisan target of land conservation opponents and some elected public officials. The Biden Administration has renamed the 30x30 initiative the “America the Beautiful” initiative.
The Biden administration has described the initiative as a “decade-long effort to support locally led and voluntary conservation and restoration efforts.” In Nebraska, this includes traditional and highly used federal conservation programs like the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), and Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP), among others.
New Bridge Strategy conducted the survey online and by telephone of 501 registered voters throughout Nebraska from April 8-13.
The poll finds that Nebraska voters across the political spectrum – and across the state from Omaha to Scottsbluff – are broadly supportive of conservation programs that are the foundation of the “America the Beautiful” initiative.
- 85% of Nebraska voters believe more needs to be done to protect land, water, and wildlife habitat here in the state. Over one-third believe “a lot” more needs doing.
- 97% say that conserving working farms and ranches is important to them, in part because 98% say it is important to conserve land in Nebraska to protect and encourage local food production.
- 97% say that conserving wildlife habitat is important to them, with 75% saying it is extremely important.
- Nearly all Nebraska voters—95%—support allowing landowners to utilize voluntary conservation programs on their property, enabling them to keep farms and ranches in agricultural use or as wildlife habitat into the future.
- 89% say that landowners have the right to make permanent decisions about the use of their land, including 94% of Republicans.
- 90% would encourage the governor to support these voluntary conservation programs that conserve land as working farms and ranches or wildlife habitat for future generations.
“Partisanship is an inescapable reality across American politics today. But in Nebraska, conserving land, soil, and wildlife remains one of those rare areas of broad agreement, where Republicans and Democrats, rural Nebraskans and urban Nebraskans, and people young and old are aligned,” said Lori Weigel, founder and principal at New Bridge Strategy.
John Hansen, president of Nebraska Farmers Union said:
“Nebraska farmers and ranchers have enthusiastically embraced and used voluntary federal conservation programs since they were first created in response to the 1930’s Dust Bowl. They trust and utilize traditional voluntary conservation programs to protect our precious soil and water resources on our working lands for future generations. They also use these programs to protect many of our state’s privately owned sensitive and unique environmental areas.
“Nebraska is one of our nation’s largest users of federal conservation programs, and thanks to our state’s unique system of Natural Resource Districts, also a national leader in state conservation program utilization. Our statewide poll shows Nebraskans overwhelmingly support voluntary conservation programs, and landowner driven decision making over the future use of their lands.
“Nebraska’s agricultural interests are best served by having a seat at the national conservation issues table, not peddling misinformation about the voluntary nature of federal conservation programs.”
“In our state, we often talk about doing things the ‘Nebraska Way’ by working with others to accomplish more than we can by going it alone,” said Dave Sands, executive director of the Nebraska Land Trust. “This is how conservation gets done in Nebraska. Landowners partner with Natural Resource Districts, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Services Administration, and NGOs to achieve goals that feel right for their family’s land.
“Nebraska and agriculture have a role to play in shaping any new initiative, so everyone should focus on how we can work together, be at the table and make sure that America the Beautiful works with landowners the ‘Nebraska Way.’”