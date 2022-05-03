New NECC Veterinary Technology building open thanks to donors, volunteers

If you have been losing faith in the future of agriculture, look to Northeast Community College (NECC) for inspiration.

NECC celebrated the completion of the new veterinary clinic and classroom building with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 26. The new facility measures 38,431 square feet and is equipped with classrooms integrated with technology, laboratories, a surgery suite, radiology, kennels and exercise areas for patients, faculty offices and collaborative spaces for students.

Located west of the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex, the Veterinary Technology building is near the Large Animal Handling facility, as well. Agriculture students and faculty now have the ideal setup for learning and caring for their patients.

Moreover, the new facility will help fulfill a demand in the workforce. Veterinary technician positions are projected to grow 28.8% in 2022, a contrast to the negative trend in recent years, according to vettechnicians.org.

The extra space in the Veterinary Technology building will allow NECC to double its enrollments in the vet tech program. NECC is one of two colleges in Nebraska offering the veterinary technology program accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Previously, vet tech students attended classes in the 100-year-old Norfolk Regional Center dairy loafing barn.

Mariah Frevert, a second-year vet tech student and Wayne native, recalled her first year of classes at NECC.

“At the old farm, we didn’t have the same space that we do here. We had one big lab that we shared,” Frevert said. “We had to bounce back and forth between classes and would run into each other trying to find our equipment and instructors.”

Since the labs were located at the main campus, students drove back and forth to test samples, said Frevert. With all labs, classes and equipment housed on-site in the spacious Veterinary Technology building, students can focus more on learning.

“Northeast is preparing the next generation of farmers, ranches, agriculturalists and anyone who is involved in agriculture. I believe Northeast has now put us students at the forefront of innovation and advancement in veterinary science and agriculture sciences,” said Frevert.

The Nexus campaign was launched in the fall of 2019 to raise funds for the Agriculture and Water Center for Excellence at NECC. The $22 million Veterinary Technology building was part of Phase One of the Nexus plan.

A lead gift of $5 million was donated by the Acklie Charitable Foundation. Madison county natives Phyllis Acklie, and her husband, the late Duane Acklie, established the nationwide trucking company Crete Carrier Corporation. Both graduated from Norfolk Junior College, which was a predecessor to NECC.

Halley Acklie Kruse spoke on behalf of her grandparents, Phyllis and Duane, during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Considerable credit is due to Northeast Community College because reaching a goal like this does not happen without incredible effort and teamwork,” said Acklie Kruse. “An equally important component is the strength of the vision for the Agriculture Water and Center for Excellence.”

The strength of this vision is emphasized by the support from local businesses and individuals towards the fundraising campaign.

Other major contributors for the Nexus campaign include: Peter Kiewit Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Sunderland Foundation, Norman Oschner Estate and TC Energy.

The Northeast Board of Governors committed $10 million from the capital fund to the project.

As chair, Julie Robinson represented the Board of Governors and thanked the volunteers and donors for their support. She also thanked the faculty and staff at NECC, noting that 99.5% of last year’s graduates are either employed or continuing education.

“It demonstrates the college’s commitment to its mission and its dedication to its students and the community,” Robinson said.

As NECC continues to expand and serve those seeking to further their education, the future is bright for those interested in agriculture thanks to all who have contributed to NECC.

“Investing in what is next for sustainable agriculture, next for Nebraska’s workforce and next for innovation is necessary for students, future farmers and ranchers to have the problem-solving skills needed to meet the demands of the future,” Acklie Kruse said. “Thank you to everyone who played a part in bringing this vision to life.”

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

