New puppy adds adventure at Post farm

Topsy-turvy is the best way to describe life this week at the Post farm! This is mainly due to the addition of an 11-month-old pup that I’ve named Waylon. He hails from a Newton, Kansas shelter, which is where we got our previous dog some 15 years ago. Waylon is an exceedingly friendly guy, and he made the three-hour car ride home without incident. In just a few days, he’s adjusted well to life on the farm. He loves the freedom of being able to explore and to chase a ball or Frisbee. Unfortunately, Waylon also loves to chase my cats, most of whom live indoors at least part of the time. He’d also like to chase the cattle.
At the suggestion of a former neighbor who’s a gifted dog handler, I’ve been walking him around on a leash in the vicinity of the cattle and the more elusive cats. I verbally reprimand when he tries to chase and dispense treats when he minds. Each day, he shows a bit of improvement.
I’ve also been taking Waylon with me to Pauline, walking him around the village on a leash. On any given street we may encounter cats, dogs, sheep, goats, ponies or chickens. So far, so good, although there were a few tense moments today when we passed the sheep. I’m hoping to be able to get Waylon into obedience classes as soon as possible. It’s a matter of how much a person could or should try to get an animal to behave counter to its instincts. Fortunately, there are individuals out there who are skilled at judging this, and I do think he has the makings for an excellent cattle or hunting dog.
Our previous dog, Buster, was always ready to befriend all animals, wild or domesticated. In time, I hope my new dog will be the same. One thing I don’t mind him chasing is the raccoons, although how to teach him to distinguish between a raccoon and a cat, I don’t know! Before Waylon’s arrival, a couple of the coons were dangerously close to becoming pets. One night, I opened the door to a string of cats wanting to come inside, and bringing up the rear was Mr. Raccoon! Fortunately, I cut him off, but he then stood on his hinds and peered through the screen door.
All of this has brought to the front of my mind the memory of a neighbor we had years back, an elderly man named Delmar. Delmar’s pasture adjoined one of ours, and whenever my dad’s cattle got out, Delmar, in his easy-going drawl, would say to his dog, “Now, Peggy, you go out and get Rolland’s cattle and put ‘em back in,” and the job was done!
On that note, this past week found us searching for the “hole in the fence” that was allowing the yearling calves to get out. I had to confine Waylon to the great indoors while my cousin rounded them up – minus his four-wheeler. I then went out and stood on the fringes of the yard in case the calves tried to head someplace other than the pen. The next chore will be to begin pulling calves from their mothers in preparation for going out to pasture. Good thing we have cattle to keep us busy, as planting is complete!
Never complete at this time of year, however, is the mowing. One day last week, in my haste to get as much grass cut as I could before dark, I failed to see a piece of twisted rebar lying in the lawn – likely courtesy of the recent high winds – and of course mowed right over it. Soon, the mower began sputtering, throwing sparks, and scraping the grass to bare earth. The new gear box, deck and blades tally up to about half of what I paid for the mower five years ago. While we wait, ever so patiently, for the parts to get here, I’m putting my old Toro push mower to work, covering a couple sections of lawn every day. I bought the push second-hand for $50 the same year I bought the riding mower, so it’s definitely been worth every penny. This also gives me the chance to do a little extra work with the weed eater, getting the various fence lines trimmed up. It’s beyond me how I can do all of this push mowing, yet never seem to lose an ounce! And, on that note, I’ll close out this column so I can go and sample the fundraiser cookie dough that got delivered to my door this afternoon! – Carla Post