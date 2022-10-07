Pork on the menu at fall events

To celebrate October Pork Month, you can find pork on the menu at several special events.
The annual Beer and Bacon event is Oct. 8 in Friend, Nebraska. Starting at 6 p.m., the event features music by Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers. Tickets are $35 at the door get you food, entertainment and $1 beers. The event raises money for the restoration of the Warren Opera House.
Nebraska Pork is hosting Imagination Bacon in Grand Island Oct. 22. The event, set for 5 p.m. takes place at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.
An event in Lincoln has pork as the centerpiece of a five-course meal, paired with drinks. Bacon, Bourbon and Brews is Nov. 11 at the Graduate Hotel.