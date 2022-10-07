 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pork on the menu at fall events

October: Month to Celebrate Pork

Portobello Pork Chops

To celebrate October Pork Month, you can find pork on the menu at several special events.

People are also reading…

The annual Beer and Bacon event is Oct. 8 in Friend, Nebraska. Starting at 6 p.m., the event features music by Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers. Tickets are $35 at the door get you food, entertainment and $1 beers. The event raises money for the restoration of the Warren Opera House.

Nebraska Pork is hosting Imagination Bacon in Grand Island Oct. 22. The event, set for 5 p.m. takes place at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

An event in Lincoln has pork as the centerpiece of a five-course meal, paired with drinks. Bacon, Bourbon and Brews is Nov. 11 at the Graduate Hotel.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News