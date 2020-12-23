2020 crop year marked by high corn yields, dry summer

I heard the call of the mountains again. My friend Tom and I headed to Sheridan on Sunday afternoon. Looks like we will have a couple of days here and then return home Tuesday evening.
Andrew will be spending Christmas in Ohio, so as he is leaving Nebraska, I will return and resume operations. I did forget to take two things on my trip: extra socks and my laptop computer. There is no cell phone service here and no electricity. If you are reading this then I actually have found a way to send this out. There is always a way!
It has been a year with plenty of significance. We had our highest corn yield, I would say in farm history. We had one of the driest summers in recent memory. I was fortunate enough to expand the cow herd.
Hay prices have been very high (good for selling not for buying). I finally found the horse I’d been looking for, rather by accident – even though I said I’d never have a mare.
Thank you to an authentic and one-of-a-kind publication for the opportunity. I feel fortunate to have been able to share a year with all of you. I hope that I was able to share some small successes.
Yes, there have been struggles for me too. But when I compare them with other struggles that my family has endured in the past, they seem quite insignificant. For anyone that is weathering a storm right now, keep pressing forward. Always keep looking forward. You only get a rainbow when it rains.
What a blessing it is to be in agriculture. No person gets to decide if the corn should come up in the spring, or if the cows will bring forth new life, or if the hay will dry in the sun. These things we can count on. And now more than ever, we all need something in this world that we can count on.
This is my final report. Thank you and goodbye.