A Christmas Day calf at the Podany farm

Happy New Year 2022 greetings from our little part of the freezing cold Bohemian Alps.
Wow, have we been spoiled! We have had such warm days for December that we even washed the Jeep. Then, wham! The temperatures dropped overnight to -7. Now it sure feels like winter outside, even without the snow.
The little bits of snow we had are mostly gone, except for the road ditches that do not get sunlight. I miss the beauty of that white winter blanket with a great sunrise, which makes the land and trees glitter.
Carl has been busy with feeding the ol’ girls twice a day. Oh, how they love to hear his International tractor and smell the feed wagon full of delicious silage and blend of distiller grains come down the lane to the line of feed bunks.
On Christmas Day we were blessed with an unexpected newborn red baby calf. It was a joy watching Carl swoop up that baby calf from the bunk line and carry her with her momma following very closely to the opposite fence on a hay bed for her safety. He lightly rubbed her nose and back to the tractor and feed wagon. Carl’s compassion for all our livestock is very heart warming. An old saying around the neighborhood is “a gentle rain and a newborn calf are always welcome.”
In his not-so-spare time Carl has gotten the wood/water boiler placed and the trench dug by hand. He placed and buried the heat and water hose, knocked a hole in the foundation to the basement and with the wave of his magic tools and wrenches, voila, we have warm wood heat. It feels so good. I appreciate electric heat but wood warms all the fixtures and me. You know what they say, if momma’s happy then everyone is happy. Today’s high is to be in the 40s, so we will be cutting some more wood.
The tree was decorated and the packages wrapped. I even did some cooking because we have to have our traditional chili and oyster soup and all the goodies on Christmas Eve. We didn’t get to celebrate Christmas with Granny Bernice or all of our six kids and 19 grandchildren on the same day but we have made the rounds and had contact with them all, thank you to technology.
Our California kids sent a photo of snow in the Big Bear Mountains. We brought the New Year in right with a feast on good grilled steaks that we harvested and all the fixings. What a great New Year’s Eve - we danced out 2021 and brought in 2022 the same way, followed by a huge breakfast.
Now we are back to regular short winter days and long evenings. The dining room table is being cleared again but not for a meal. I need a bigger space than the office desk to work on the dreaded taxes.
May the peace and love of our Lord be with all of you and your families and the chance for new beginnings in the New Year 2022. My mother Virginia always said, “Be as kind to others as you would want them to be with you.”