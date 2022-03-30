A difficult farewell for a friendly farm dog

This week finds Post Farms busy shredding corn stalks and closing the pivot track in preparation for anhydrous application ahead of spring planting.
Tuesday, March 22 was a snow day from school, our first of the year! Blowing snow made for hazardous travel at the time that the buses would have been running. The snow was both preceded and followed by rain. While my gauge showed about three-fourths of an inch of rain, judging by the size of the puddles in the barnyard, I’m guessing that we received more moisture than that.
At any rate, I didn’t mind having a day close to home to catch up on housework. While we were thrilled with the moisture, by Friday afternoon, our area was included in a heightened fire alert due to projected high winds and overall dryness in the region.
Friday morning, I had the sad task of taking my dad’s dog to the vet to be put down. Buster had been a happy-go-lucky fixture at the farm for the past 15 years, my dad having adopted him from a shelter in Newton, Kansas, where my sister lives. At the time, my twin nieces and nephew, ages 10 and 6, took great care in helping their grandpa pick out just the right dog.
Nicknamed “Pretty Paws” by the shelter folks because of the dainty way he crossed his feet when lying down, Buster was about a year old when he came to live here. He was full of life then, and loved to run, jump on people, and pull clothes off the line. He’d begun obedience training at the shelter, and I’ve always regretted that I didn’t continue it with him.
While farm folks often keep a dog to help guard the place, I’m not sure how effective Buster would have been had there ever been an intruder. With his heart of gold, he was a friend to both man and beast.
As my dad aged and I became more involved with his care, Buster was often lonely. Thus, he befriended assorted wildlife around the farm. With one of the skunks that frequented the cat dish, he played a little chasing game. Another time I observed him nose-to-nose with a possum, wagging his tail, as they vied for the cat food. One evening I saw him sleeping on the lawn, side-by-side and cheek-to-cheek with a wild cow.
He was an able bird dog and could easily flush out and catch wild fowl as he went with me for walks. Buster usually accompanied me to the ice skating pond, and I definitely felt safer for having him along. He loved to irrigate with my cousins, splashing through the water and hunting for whatever critters came out of the pipe.
With his magnanimous spirit, Buster patiently tolerated a parade of feline companions over the years – some true-blue in their affections, and others more fair-weather in nature. Although my dad grew increasingly fond of cats over the years, his sympathies were solidly with the canine creatures. After moving to the nursing home, his frequent instruction to us was to pet Buster.
He often spoke to the staff of how much he missed his dog. The night that my dad passed, Buster and five of my cats came into the house, sleeping peacefully through the night in the same room as I.
Unfortunately, over the past weeks and months, Buster had lost nearly half his body weight, had stopped eating and drinking, and was having trouble with the use of his legs. He spent his final night inside with me, getting up early in the morning as he usually did to go outside. As I went out a bit later to feed the animals, I was greeted by a beautiful sunrise and a chorus of singing birds. I wept as I thought of what a beautiful way it was to end a life.
Later that morning, I dropped Buster off at the Animal Clinic and ran errands until they called. While medication could have been given to prolong his life, there was no guarantee of it increasing the quality and for how long. Buster was alert and happy when they brought him into the room to me for a final goodbye. I held his head in my hands and stroked his ears as a very compassionate vet administered a final shot. Within seconds it was over.
While my preference would have been to allow nature to take its course and to let him finish out his days at the farm, it was clearly time to end the suffering. During my lifetime I’ve heard religious professionals debate whether there will be animals in heaven. I firmly believe that if God took the time and the care to create thousands of beautiful creatures with distinct personalities, he surely must have a provision for them once their time on earth is done.
I’m certain that Buster is once more running free through the prairie grasses alongside his creator and his devoted master, my dad.