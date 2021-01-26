A farmer who cares

Have you or someone you know been impacted by the recent COVID-19 virus? I can guarantee you that there are many families and businesses that are struggling due to the pandemic. In the next couple of months, we will be going on a journey with a farmer who deep down cares about others. We will witness many ups and downs as we follow one of my favorite role models in the agricultural field.
I want to introduce you to Terry Frey, owner of T&R Farms. Terry has been in the farming business since he was a little boy. He is a farmer who is big into agriculture with row crops such as corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Terry also raises cow-calf pairs.
He is a dedicated 4-H parent who loves to help others and support local 4-H and FFA programs. Terry is the husband of Rachel Frey and father of four young children. This family lives outside of small town Tilden, Nebraska, and they are true believers in teamwork and helping others. His family is what keeps his farm operation going. They all work together to get their everyday tasks done.
This family and I have been blessed to work together as we both show in the same 4-H county. You may be wanting to know more about the reporter, who will be following Terry Frey and his family these next couple of months.
My name is Trevin Hanson and I am 18. I love learning about agriculture and working with livestock. I have been involved in 4-H for six years and FFA for three. I have grown up on my family farm ever since I could remember. Cows, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, dogs, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, pheasants, peacocks – you name it and I can guarantee you that at some point in time we have had that animal on our farm.
My favorite hobbies consist of working with my show pigs, hanging out with family and friends, and anything to do with outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing.
I am more than excited to have the opportunity to follow Terry Frey’s journey in these next couple of months with you!