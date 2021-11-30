A few last fields of earlage, and harvest is complete

Hello from our little part of the very chilly Verdigre Bohemian Alps. I thought we were wrapped up doing harvest. We were giving the machinery and harvest trucks a well-needed and earned rest, getting all the equipment home. But oops, I was wrong!
We went and chopped a couple of fields of cane that were meant to be baled up. It didn’t dry down enough, so we chopped and it was packed into a bale pit. We finished up another 200-foot bag of late planted corn to earlage and tied it off to be used for livestock after coming in from pasture. Making earlage is a slower process, but the feed sure is nice looking and smells great.
We had a couple of days of high wind – more than we wanted. The main goal is to get the feed from field to truck to bag and not through the air. We to needed to stop for a day or so, praying the wind would go down and it did. Fingers crossed I think we are done for 2021 harvest. I do still see some fields of corn and beans yet to be combined.
Carl tuned up the dually pick up and hooked up the trailer. He spent a few hours in the sale barn and brought in some more feeder cows. They seem to enjoy their new diet of silage and corn. I think they miss there grass pasture a bit as well. As Bo would say, “Grandpa Carl, those cows are colorful cows you brought home.”
We harvested a few nice deer, which will be some good eating once we have it processed. Nothing real big (I think they are all still hidden very well). I did notice on the field cameras we had some deer with scratches and cuts on their backs. After some research, we found out the bobcats could be responsible for this, so we are going to leave the cameras out and maybe see for sure.
We have gotten a little bit of rain and a dusting or two of snow. That just put one in gear to get the heaters in water tanks going and actually see how many wires those nasty little field mice chewed off.
I am representative on the State Legislative Policy Committee for Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation. We meet last week in Kearney. On these committees we work on resolutions sent into the state by the 86 Farm Bureau counties in Nebraska .
We add new resolutions as well as rework the current Farm Bureau State Policies and American Farm Bureau National policies, to benefit our Farm Bureau farmer and rancher members. Our purpose is to assist in the surfacing of pertinent public policy issues, to examine the facts relative to these problems, discuss alternative solutions in the light of these facts and to make recommendations to the House of Delegates as to the best solutions in its judgement.
Our Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting is coming up Dec. 5-7. All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to register and attend. Nebraska Farm Bureau does have a Facebook page.
I’m trying to get my sewing room back in order to do a little bit of sewing for the Christmas holiday. I have been told, “Grandma Krista, my dolls need clothes and blankets and a blanket for me.” Best get busy.
First we took time to give blessings for family and friends, to be thankful for all we have, and share Thanksgiving noon dinner with some of our family. We had to travel a ways to get to dinner. It is always a big push to get livestock fed and get on the road get there on time. I brought food, so it was in our best interest to be on time.
Still praying for those still harvesting that they are safe and those working cattle remain safe. There have been a few broken arms and sprained wrists from producers getting bucked off their four-wheelers. Hmm, maybe that is why I prefer a horse. God’s Blessings to y’all.