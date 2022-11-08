A long-lasting waterer saves the winter pasture

“Ahoj” again from Brichacek farms! We were blessed with a bit of rain last weekend. I looked at the gauge on Friday morning and it said we received 0.20 of an inch. Not much to talk about, but at least it was something. Every square inch of ground soaked it up so quickly. It felt foreign to have a rainy day!
We recently moved cattle into a larger cornstalk field. This specific field neighbors our north pasture. Every single year in my memory, the cattle would just make the short walk down to creek to drink. With no water in that creek this year, we had to think of an alternative plan.
This field is capable of keeping the cattle satisfied for a good while. But with them having to come all the way home to drink, we knew they wouldn’t want to stay out there for as long as we wanted. So, we brought our old automatic waterer out there and our neighbors were kind enough to let us hook it up to their hydrant. There’s no way you could find that type of a helping hand anywhere else.
It blows my mind that this cattle waterer is still kicking. I think it could last another five years if we let it. The boys decided to put in a new waterer this summer in our cattle yard. My dad said that Grandpa Brichacek put that cattle waterer when he was in his 40s, when my dad was 10. I’d say Grandpa made a good decision putting in that Ritchie waterer. It has lasted us about 60 years! The boys replaced it with a Blue River waterer. It’s safe to say the new one has some big shoes to fill, but so far so good.
We have had two fall calves this week. These cows lost their calves last winter or spring, so they were bred back pretty quickly. They couldn’t have picked a better week to calve this year, no flies or no snow! It looks like just a few more will be having fall calves. It’s always my favorite time of the year when the calves start dropping!
The boys also got the combine cleaned up and packed away until next year. This information was communicated to me through a few phone calls from Dad as I spent the week working in Colorado. I interned for a performance horse facility right out of college, and I get back there a few times each year to help them out.
I am truly living every one of my dreams when I am out there. I spent this week waking up to the mountains every morning, living in an apartment above the horse stalls, and being lucky enough to work with the highest caliber horses I’ll ever lay a hand on.
One of the hardest things I ever had to do was leave home to complete this internship that I had my heart so strongly set on. I broke in a million pieces as I drove away from this farm, my horses, the cattle, and my dad about two years ago. It began with being the absolute most challenging thing I ever did to becoming the most gratifying and motivating thing I ever completed. This farm has my heart and always will but that place took a piece of it, too.
Wishing everyone a safe and great week! A very special thank you to all our veterans who have served and are currently serving. With this article being published on Veteran’s Day, I wanted to emphasize just how grateful we are for you. “Thank you for bravely doing what you’re called to do so we can safely do what we’re free to do.” Until next time! “Spanem Bohem!”