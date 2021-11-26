After harvest, fall fieldwork involves anhydrous applications

After a long and busy summer and fall, all the chaos of our farming operation has started to slow down, but only a little.
At our operation, we are officially finished with harvest! Similarly, most of the other row croppers in our area are done or close to done with their harvest as well, minus a few larger farmers in the area.
With harvest done, our farming operation has been keeping busy drilling hard red winter wheat in some of our fields as well as applying anhydrous to our bean fields. During this time of year, many fellow classmates who are less educated in the agriculture industry ask "what are you doing in the fields" and "why does it smell so bad?” I usually tell them we are anhydrousing, which is a form of fertilizing done either in the fall or winter where liquid anhydrous ammonia (NH3) is put into the soil using an anhydrous bar to replenish nutrients, like nitrogen, to the soil which next year's crop will use during the growing season.
Due to the fact that the winter is usually a row cropper's slowest time of year it's a great time to attend informational meetings pertaining to new technology in the industry, different land management techniques and financial planning. Although in our operation we don't have any specific meetings or conferences we attend annually, we always like to stay up to date on what is happening in our community as well as our industry through many different ways. One those ways is through meetings and conferences.
I have also been blessed with the opportunity to represent the state of Nebraska at the National 4-H congress which is held in Atlanta, Georgia.
In these past two weeks, I have had the opportunity to attend the Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium (NYBLS) which is a symposium focusing on the beef industry, specifically anything from selling and marketing of beef all the way to how beef is produced and the information the consumer receives.
Aside from wrapping up harvest, planting winter wheat and anhydrousing, we've kept ourselves busy these past two weeks winterizing machinery, servicing equipment, fixing minor problems on our equipment and getting everything set in place for the 2022 season.
Thanksgiving is around the corner as I write, and we are excited. For us Thanksgiving looks like getting together with family, eating lots of food, catching up with each other, and usually planning a date to get together for Christmas.
As always, we wish everyone a safe few weeks as we head into a season of thanksgiving. A few things personally I am thankful for is the blessing of amazing parents and siblings, a warm house, and the gift of knowing Jesus as my savior.