Ag professionals, neighbors provide support in times of need

Today I’m thankful for extra boots on the ground. Extra boots are symbolic of all the friends and family that surrounded us with our daughter Skye’s first rib resection surgery and carried us with prayer, food, flowers and words of encouragement. We’re pleased to announce she’s healing quite well and feeling stronger with every passing day!
Extra boots are also symbolic of the agricultural professionals that lent us their talents the past couple weeks. Our beloved vet Dr. Porter and his wife Gwen braved the cold and ice on a Saturday afternoon to brucellosis vaccinate our breeding heifers, dehorn our fullblood Wagyu calves, and preg check our embryoed cows.
A total 30% confirmed pregnant, which is lower odds than we hoped for. Still, 30% is more than we had before. Now we start the syncing process all over again for the rest confirmed open. If at first you don’t succeed, try try again!
We also think the world of our co-op guys and gals whom we are humbled to be on a first-name basis with. Jim the agronomist, Mark the propane guy, Chris the grain guy, on and on and on. They are the first to go the extra mile to load and unload us, meet our needs in a quick fashion, answer silly questions we throw their way, and even man the grills at District 145 Beef in Schools days.
Speaking of Beef in Schools, we just announced our February serving dates will coincide and honor National FFA Week by including blue corn tortilla nachos, complete with locally produced beef and golden cheese. Our fantastic food services staff will also spoil the kids with a blue and gold slushie.
People are also reading…
Our treasured teachers will keep the additional ag education going with a poster contest for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and door decorating contests, and our FFA chapter will provide speakers to introduce the special lunches as well as prizes for students finding an FFA sticker in the lunch room.
While the blue of FFA is winning, the blue of my Dallas Cowboys is not. They officially marked themselves safe from the Super Bowl. With the help of a gift from my always-good-for-a-laugh neighbor, Pat Heather, my chickens donned football helmets.
You read that correctly. Judge if you will but I think there’s a chance the ladies might be capable of kicking extra points better than the Cowboys. Plus let’s face it, with the current egg market and pricing, I don’t think anyone could argue these layers aren’t worth an NFL sized salary!
The Vizsla puppies escaped football helmets or any kicking expectations. I just allowed their cuteness to soothe my disappointed soul.
They reached a developmental milestone in week 2 of their lives by opening their eyes. It won’t be long now until they are off to the races: exploring their new world, learning their limitations, and likely testing their mama’s patience.
While I hate ending on a heavy note, an event in our neighborhood really shook us this week and lent perspective – forget football, open cows, frozen gates, and anything else trivial. Life is precious. An early morning stabbing of a grain trucker preparing for his day at a farmer friend of ours reminded us that. It also reminded us how great our neighbors are. Many sections around us united in prayer and text communications to make sure everyone else was safe. At last report, the trucker is going to be OK. However, we continue to keep him and his family in our prayers.