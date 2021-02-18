Alliance kids find success at livestock judging contests

Early Monday morning when I left the house to take a friend to the Chadron airport it was -25 degrees. Windchill made it feel like -43. Like much of the central and southern U.S. we have been experiencing bone-chilling artic weather for the past week.
Despite this cold snap, some livestock judging contests did continue this past weekend. As coach of the 4-H livestock judging kids, I decided we would brave the conditions to get the kids to one of the few in-person judging contests that have occurred in the past year.
Although the Valentine Bull Bash canceled other activities, the organizers of the livestock judging contest knew the dedication and passion that the youth and college kids have for their sport and adapted the contest for the conditions. The judging contest was moved to the Valentine Livestock Auction facilities and the kids were able to judge eight classes of cattle from the warmth of the auction arena. Thank you to Brent Nolette, contest chairman, and Greg Arendt, manager at Valentine Livestock, for having this contest.
After the contest in Valentine on Friday, we traveled to Kearney for the livestock judging contest that would kick off the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Saturday. The contest had 12 beef classes.
We are grateful for a safe and fun weekend with some successes too! The roads were not slick for the most part, but what made the driving conditions somewhat dangerous were the whiteout conditions from blowing snow and meeting semi and trailers on the road.
Youth from our area were able to bring awards home from Valentine that included second high Junior team and Champion Senior team. At the NCC in Kearney, the Junior team was fifth and the Intermediate and Senior teams both finished second high team.
The NCC Livestock Judging Contest attracts collegiate teams from Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas and Illinois. But I thought it was especially impressive that even in the youth division there were multiple states represented, including teams from Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado and Illinois. Thank you to contest organizers Ronette Bush-Heinrich, Mike Roeber and Blaine French, as well as the NCC Board for all you do in making this contest happen.
The kids have also been busy preparing for many FFA contests. My kids are currently involved in preparing for not only livestock judging contests but meats judging, farm and ranch management, livestock management, ag demonstration, and employment skills.
In addition to these contests, National FFA week is Feb. 20-27. The Alliance FFA Chapter will kick off activities for FFA Week by driving their tractors to school this Friday, Feb. 19. The local John Deere dealership, 21st Century, will provide breakfast for the chapter members that morning while also presenting a donation to the chapter. There will be a few other activities the following week that include making ice cream for some of the elementary kids and an FFA Fun Night.
Fortunately, we are not calving yet in this arctic blast. Some of our neighbors are and they are working around the clock to keep calves dry, warm and alive.
It has been a few years since we have had an extended cold snap this long. Today’s modern facilities, like heated shops and heated waterers in the feedlot, sure aide in “tending” to livestock and machinery. For the most part we have been able to manage fairly well but are looking forward to brighter and warmer days ahead.