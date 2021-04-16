Bottle calves make for extra work on the Peterson farm

Right this very minute down on the farm we are raising bottle calves.
I can honestly say raising bottle calves is not a goal for our farm. We much prefer the birth mother to have the joys and discomforts of raising a calf. However, it is not always possible.
This year I have three, Willie, whose mother had issues with her udder and was not able to take the calf; Zippy, whose mother is a first-year cow that had a stressful birthing process and decided that was enough and just walked away; and finally Archie, a twin whose mother just didn’t have enough milk to raise two.
Willie has had a tough start as it is. He ended up with a navel infection and got to go the vet in David City for IV antibiotics and treatment. When a calf is born on our farm the first thing that happens is, they get the tag that matches their mother, we dip the navel in iodine and they get a shot of vitamins to get going. We thought we were handling everything correctly but we still ended up with a navel infection, I will say Will was born in that cold and wet stretch we had so that may have played a factor.
Zippy is the son of my grandson’s first show heifer, Frieda. She had the calf with no assistance and was worn out when he was born but when she got up, she just walked away and wouldn’t have anything to do with the calf. We tried putting them in a small pen just the two of them and putting her in a work chute so he could nurse but she just said no.
Archie is a little bit like Jesse James, he has been robbing from mother cows all over the lot. Unfortunately it puts their own calves behind. We made the decision to supplement him early on in his life with just a bottle a day but that quickly evolved to two bottles a day so he became bottle calf No. 3.
The best part of raising bottle calves is the ability to share chores. I feel a little bit like Tom Sawyer. When we have visitors I always ask if they want to feed the bottle calves and invariably people jump at the chance to do my chore. This past week we had the young man who farms with us; sister, niece and mom come out so they fed my calves. The very next day a family friend brought a friend out from Chicago to see a Nebraska farm and I got them to feed the calves. They are absolutely adorable at this point in time so it is an easy sell.
The boys have hay and water in their pen at all times. They will start getting a little bit of pelleted feed when they are about a month old and will continue getting bottles for the next couple months. They will stay separated from the herd until we wean the rest of the calves that are being born this spring and then they will go back with the rest of the calves.
Feeding times are 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., so if you show up at the farm then there is a good chance you will get to feed a bottle calf or two.
Living the life, I love.
Basis in Lincoln for corn is at -.15 and for soybeans is even while at Waverly corn is at -.28 and soybeans is at -.20.