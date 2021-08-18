Bucket calf program brings smiles, ribbons

Greetings, friends, from Abilene, Kansas in central Dickinson County! I hope you are doing well and you have gotten some moisture. We have been incredibly dry here and our crops are showing signs of drought. The beans that are not on irrigation are starting to curl up and the pods are extremely small. Needless to say, we need some rain and we need it quickly.
We recently just ended our county fair, and my wife and I were able to help with the bucket calf project. For those who are not familiar with this project, 4-H members are able to show a bucket calf that was born after Jan. 1 of the year and then take the calf as a project. This project is intended to teach the 4-H members the responsibility of taking care of a calf and how to work with a bigger animal on how to show during fair time. Then if the 4-Hers want, they can bring the bucket calf back for what is called, “Second Year Bucket Calves” in which they compete for top in their class and can even sell their cows at the auction.
It is a really fun project to help with because we are able to watch the kids work with their animals and watch them grow with their animals when they bring them back for the second-year project. Another unique aspect of this project is that the kids dress their calves up in a costume and put on a show for all of the audience members.
One of the members that my wife and I were able to watch and interview was Ms. Lorelai Kuntz who is a part of the Fragrant Hilltopers Club. Lorelai has been in 4-H for two years now and this is the second bucket calf that she has taken and her first second-year bucket calf. Lorelai’s second year calf, Rocket, won her class and received a blue ribbon. Lorelai’s first year calf, Wonder, received a purple ribbon for Lorelai knowing all of the body parts of her calf. Lorelai also received a purple for dressing up Wonder as a “lamb” in which her grandma helped her design the costume.
When we asked Lorelai what she enjoyed the most about the fair this year, she said that she really enjoyed laying with her calf and playing with friends and making new friends. When we asked how much Lorelai worked with her calf, she said that in the spring she would work with them both once a week and as fair got closer, she would work with her calves every day.
Lorelai said that something that she learned from this project is that if you scratch your calf on the head, it could upset them and they head butt you.
It was a lot of fun to get to watch Lorelai work with her calves and she did a phenomenal job showing and working with her calves.
This will be my final report for the Messenger. It has been an absolute honor to get to share my experiences with you over the past year. While I am certainly not a seasoned veteran in the agricultural world, I truly appreciate everything that you all do for myself and my family.
I have said this many times, but farmers and ranchers are truly unsung heroes. You keep our country going, you keep us all fed, and you do this all in the heat of the summer and bitter cold of the winter. Thank you for everything that you do for us all!
For the last time my friends, stay safe and if you ever see me, stop and say hi and tell me about your adventures. I would love to hear them!